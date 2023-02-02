Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Launched: Check Specs, Features, and Prices Of The Flagship Foldable Laptop

Samsung just concluded its first in-person event after two long years. At the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event, Samsung unveiled several sleek yet powerful laptops designed to perform a wide range of tasks. Some of these laptops can be easily folded out to be used as tablets. As the name suggests, the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 is a versatile laptop with a "360-Degree" hinge. Let's take a look at one of the most sophisticated laptop-cum-tablet Samsung has launched at this year's Galaxy Unpacked event.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra is the top-of-the-line laptop in the lineup. It will be powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H Processor, which can be paired with up to NVIDIA RTX4070 GDDR6 8GB dedicated graphics, up to 32 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB NVMe SSD PCIE Gen4 storage. Samsung is offering this laptop with a 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with 2880 x 1800p resolution.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 features a 16-inch 3K Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen with a 2880 x 1800 pixels resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. However, the Book3 Pro 360 also has a smaller variant with a 14-inch screen that has the same display specifications as the 16-inch model.

The laptop can be configured with a Core i5 or Core i7 processor, pack either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD, and choose between 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Buyers won't have the option to get a discreet graphics chip. The laptop will have integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 may lack a dedicated graphics chip, but it does have the ability to work as a tablet due to its "360-degree" hinge. Moreover, the laptop features an AKG-tuned quad speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos sound. It has a 1080p webcam, and "studio quality" dual microphones.

The 16-inch model of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 packs a 76Wh battery, while the 14-inch model gets a 63Wh battery.

Other notable features of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 are a large trackpad, Wi-Fi 6E, dual USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB Type-A port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop does get an S Pen to type on the touchscreen. Samsung could also offer a model of the Book3 Pro 360 with the ability to latch on to 5G networks.

The 14-inch variant of the Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 weighs just 1.17 Kg and has a thickness of just 11.3mm, while the 16-inch variant weighs 1.56 Kg and is just 12.5mm thick.

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 Price, Availability In India

Samsung should offer the Samsung Book3 Pro 360 via its own e-commerce platform. However, the entire Galaxy Book3 series should also be available on Amazon India.

The Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 will be available in Beige and Graphite color options. The base 14-inch variant of the Samsung Book3 Pro 360 has been priced at $1,249, while the 16-inch variant with all the top-end options will cost $1,399. They are up for pre-orders and will be available starting February 17.