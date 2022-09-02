Tecno’s First-Ever Laptop, Megabook T1 Unveiled At IFA 2022

At the ongoing IFA 2022 in Berlin, Tecno has taken the wraps off its first laptop - Megabook T1. After witnessing success in the smartphone industry with its affordable offerings, Tecno has now forayed into the laptop segment. Its first-ever laptop, the Tecno Megabook T1 is the latest addition to the brand's AIoT ecosystem, which is designed to cater to the needs of Gen Z users.

Tecno Megabook T1 Flaunts Stylish Looks

The Tecno Megabook T1 features a stylish design and a robust form factor. It flaunts a dual-tone finish with multiple glossy horizontal strips running across the lid, which the company terms Startrail Phantom. The body is made of aluminum metal, giving it a glossy finish and a premium look.

It is a lightweight, ultrathin laptop that measures 14.8mm in thickness and weighs 1.4kg, making it relatively lighter than most 15-inch laptops available. The Megabook T1's 15.6-inch FHD display comes with TUV eye comfort certification, which guarantees protection from eye damage caused by blue light emitted by computer displays. The panel delivers a peak brightness of 350 nits, while also incorporating DC adaptive dimming for flicker-free operation at low brightness levels. The company claims that the display delivers a great visual experience, fluid performance, and accurate colors.

Uses 10th Gen Intel Core Chip

Under its hood, the Tecno Megabook T1 is powered by a 10th-Gen Intel Core i5-1157G processor. Buyers also have the option to upgrade to a more powerful Intel Core i7 processor. The laptop comes in two storage configurations: 8GB of RAM with 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of RAM with 1TB of SSD storage.

A 70Wh battery fuels the Tecno Megabook T1, and it is touted to deliver up to 17 hours of runtime. The bundled 65W GaN charger is claimed to be 400x faster and much lighter than usual laptop chargers. If these specs are legitimate, such portability and power backup could make it easy to carry the Megabook T1 anywhere for study, work, and travel.

What Else The Tecno Laptop Packs?

Tecno has fused the Megabook T1 with its proprietary VOC sound system, which combines AI with Tecno audio lab and DTS immersive sound. This technology is said to deliver superior audio quality, be it any form of content. There are AI and ENC-enabled dual mics on the laptop to reduce the background noise within 5 meters.

The Tecno Megabook T1 runs Windows 11 OS and has nine connectivity hubs. There is a 2MP webcam with a shutter for privacy, a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button, Tecno Link for wireless transmission to the smartphones from the brand, Bluetooth 5.0, a backlit keyboard, and more.

The company has not disclosed the pricing of the Tecno Megabook T1 laptop for now but it has been confirmed that the device will be available this quarter.

