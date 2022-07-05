Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series of laptops have been officially launched in China. The company has released two new devices in the series called the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 2022 and the Book Pro 16 2022. Both the new laptops were introduced alongside the Xiaomi 12S series of smartphones and more. The new Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 series of notebooks offer 4K screens and more.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14 2022 Specifications, Features

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 2022 offers slim bezels on all the sides of the screen. The laptop gets a 14-inch OLED touch-enabled display, which provides a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels. The notebook provides Dolby Vision and a peak brightness of 600 nits. Powering the device is the up to Intel Core i7 processor, which is paired with up to the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GPU.

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 2022 will also be offering 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCI SSD storage. Software-wise, the notebook will be offering Windows 11 Home version out-of-the-box. The device will be arriving with a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint sensor that will be placed below the power button. The notebook is touted to offer a full-size backlit keyboard, which will be offering a large trackpad and a 1.3mm key travel distance.

As for the other specs, the Xiaomi Book Pro 14 2022 laptop will be offering dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type 3.2 port, and more. The notebook will be provided with a 3.5mm headphone jack, two 2W speakers, DTS Audio speakers, and a 56Wh battery that supports 100W fast charging.

Xiaomi Book Pro 16 2022 Design, Specs, Features

The Xiaomi Book Pro 16 2022 comes with a bigger 16-inch OLED touch display bearing a resolution of 3,840 x 2,400 pixels and the Dolby Vision support. The notebook offers a bigger 70Wh battery that supports 100W fast charging, which can charge 50 percent in just 35 minutes. The rest of the features of the Xiaomi Book 16 2022 are quite similar to the Book Pro 14 2022.

Xiaomi Book Pro 14, 16 2022 Price, availability

The Xiaomi Book Pro 14 2022 has been priced at Yuan 5,899 for the base model, which roughly translates to Rs. 70,000 in the in the Indian currency. As for the Xiaomi Book Pro 16, it will be offered for approx. Rs. 76,600 in the Indian market.

