Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Coming To India This Month

Xiaomi India just confirmed the launch of a new high-end Windows laptop --the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G. The upcoming laptop from Xiaomi India will be launched on the 30th of August 2022, and here are the details regarding the most capable laptop that Xiaomi has ever launched in India.

Key Selling Point

The unique selling point of the upcoming Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is the fact that it will have a 120Hz refresh rate display. The laptop is likely to use an FHD/QHD resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate, which should enable smoother animations/UI and an elevated gaming experience. The laptop is also expected to feature a high-resolution web camera, and it is also most likely to have a large battery and fast charging support.

The laptop is likely to be powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, paired with an entry-level graphics card with dedicated video memory. The device is expected to offer 8/16GB of RAM and 512GB or 1TB of storage, and it might even have an additional SSD slot for storage expansion.

Just like the current generation of Xiaomi laptops in India, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is expected to feature a metal unibody design with a slim form factor. The laptop is also expected to have an extensive I/O option and is likely to offer a dedicated HDMI port, and USB Type-C port, and it might even have a microSD/SD card slot.

Most Expensive Xiaomi Laptop In India?

Because the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G will be the most capable laptop from the company, it is also expected to be the most expensive laptop that the company has ever launched in India. Given the fact that the top-tier variant of the Xiaomi Mi Notebook Ultra already costs Rs. 77,999, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G is also expected to be an expensive affair.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles