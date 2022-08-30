Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Launched: G For Gaming?

Xiaomi has officially launched its most powerful laptop in India -- the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120. The only difference between these two models is the fact that the Notebook Pro 120G comes with a dedicated graphics card while the other model only has an integrated Intel UHD graphics card.

Both models come with a metal body, made using Aerospace grade series 6 Aluminum alloy. These laptops undergo CNC machining with sandblasting (using ceramic particles) and anodization to offer a modern and minimalistic finish. In terms of look and feel, these look a lot like a previous generation MacBook Pro.

Display Is The Highlight On the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 are equipped with a compact 14-inch display with 2.5K (2560x1600) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. According to Xiaomi, the display offers 100 percent sRGB color space coverage with a Delta E value of less than 1.5. The screen comes in a 16:9 aspect ratio with additional features like TUV Rheinland certification for blue light protection, DC dimming, and zero flicker experience.

Coming to the hardware, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 are based on the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with a base clock speed of 2GHz and a boost clock speed of 4.4GHz. The laptops offer 16GB LPDDR5 (non-upgradable) memory with 512GB of PCIe Gen4 SSD. The laptops also support the latest connectivity features like 802.11ax Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

While both laptops have Intel UHD Graphics, the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G comes with dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX550 graphics. Both laptops have a single Type-C USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, Thunderbolt 4 (charging) port, Type-A USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and an HDMI 2.0 port with support for up to 4K resolution at 60fps.

A 56Whr battery powers the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G and the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 with support for 100W fast charging (included in the package) with support for fast charging (50 percent in 35 minutes). Both laptops weigh 1.4KG, which makes them thin and light for the form factor.

These laptops come with an improved keyboard with a scissor mechanism. The keys have a 1.3mm key travel with 3-level backlighting, and it also has a dedicated macro key row. There is also a large multi-touch trackpad with support for Windows Precision drivers. Lastly, the device has a 720p web camera and a fingerprint sensor with support for Windows Hello.

Pricing And Availability

The Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G costs Rs. 74,999, while the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120 retails for Rs. 69,999. Both models will be available from the 20th of September via Mi.com, Mi Homes, and Amazon.

