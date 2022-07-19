Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Review: Designed For Modern Enterprises

Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED Design: Balances Pros And Cons

The Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED is a thin & light laptop, weighing just 1.45 Kg. The laptop is also sleek, and can easily fit inside any bag for easy portability. I've used a few Asus laptops, and this time, the brand has embossed the 'VivoBook' branding on the top cover. However, you can't rotate the hinge to make it a tab, which is available in other models.

The new laptop comes with narrow bezels, which offer an immersive experience with a bigger screen real-estate. That said, the Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED has a slightly wider forehead where the camera is placed. Asus has included a privacy shutter for the new laptop, which is a plus point for the user.