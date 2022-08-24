Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Strictly For Professionals

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Display Performance

The displays are the key highlight of the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED. It comes with a 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3, Dolby Vision support, and is Pantone validated. Below, Asus SreenPad Plus features a 12.7-inch IPS LCD with a similar 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and Antiglare etching.

I loved the displays on the Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED. The high resolution on the primary display enhances the overall experience whether you're watching a movie or editing one. The secondary display is also noteworthy, which I used as an additional tab to get my work done.