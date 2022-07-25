Infinix InBook X1 Neo Laptop Review: Decent Daily Driver For Budget Buyers

Infinix InBook X1 Neo Specifications

CPU: Intel Celeron N5100

Display: 14-inch FHD 60Hz

GPU: Intel UHD Graphics

Memory: 8GB LDDR4X

Storage: 256GB NVME m.2 SSD

Battery: 50WHr with 45W Type-C fast charging

OS: Windows 11 Home

Infinix INBook X1 Neo Premium, Lightweight Design

Firstly, the packaging is great for a budget laptop at this price point. The laptop looks premium and is lightweight (1.2kg) so that you can carry it around wherever you go. Complimenting the premium looks, the laptop is slim measuring 14.8mm in thickness, We have got the Cosmic Blue variant of the Infinix InBook Neo X1. On the shell, you can see that there are dual patterns with the bottom having a matte finish and the top having a metallic brush finish. There is minimal Infinix branding as well. Notably, it is not possible to open this laptop with one hand.

Talking about ports, there is a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C port, a USB Type-A port, a Kensington Lock, and a microSD card reader on the right of the laptop. Moving on to the left, there is an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB Type-C port, and USB Type-A port.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo Display: Best In Its Class

The Infinix InBook X1 Neo features a 14-inch FHD IPS display of matte finish. The company offers a DCI-P3 display and an NTSC of 72%, which is something that none of the brands offer in a budget laptop at this price point. The color accuracy is good and it has a brightness of 300 nits, which makes it impressive when used indoors. The brightness level could make the laptop suffer visibility issues when used outdoors but it was fine for my use. The bezels are minimal adding to the premium looks and the viewing angles are also good as it has an IPS display panel.

During my testing period, I watched movies on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, and I enjoyed consuming content on this laptop. However, if you were using a 15-inch or 16-inch laptop, then you might feel the display on the Infinix InBook X1 Neo is a bit smaller, at least for content consumption.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo: Performance Is Impressive

Under its hood, the Infinix InBook X1 Neo uses an Intel Celeron N5100 processor with four cores and four threads. It runs at a base frequency of 1.1GHz while the max frequency is 2.8GHz. In terms of storage, there is 8GB of LDDR4X clocked at 2933MHz and 256GB NVME m.2 SSD that delivers a read speed of 1.6Gbps and a write speed of 1.2Gbps. With this combination of hardware, the laptop can handle all your tasks easily but the storage can be upgraded if there is a need.

I ran a few benchmarks to determine the results and evaluate the CPU performance. On Cinebench R20, the Infinix laptop scored 534 points in the single-core test and 1652 points in the multi-core test. On Geekbench 5 CPU benchmark test, the laptop posted 625 points on single-core and 1942 points on multi-core CPU test. These benchmark scores are adequate to carry out everyday tasks.

In comparison with the laptops out there, The CPU and GPU scores are not exceptional and it might not be ideal for intense gaming. However, the laptop can handle digital tasks like photo editing, video editing, basic gaming, video streaming and more. When I tried playing GTA 5, the laptop did not throw up issues and I could feel the heat, which is understood as it is not a gaming-oriented laptop. It can handle the games that are available in the Microsoft Store such as Asphalt 8 seamlessly.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo: Keyboard And Webcam

The keyboard has a mono-tone backlight, which will get some appreciation from the target audience as not all laptops in this price category have backlit keyboards. The keys are huge and spaced well for each typing. The trackpad is of matte finish and it is a huge one with multi-touch and gesture support. The one notable issue is that the trackpad comes in the way of typing at times due to its large footprint.

Yet another interesting aspect is the HD webcam on the Infinix laptop. It comes with dual flash units and dual mics as well. The webcam quality is decent enough and it is ideal for video conferencing. However, the dual flashlights do not work well in dark environments. In terms of speakers, there are dual-bottom firing speakers and these deliver an impressive performance, given the laptop's price.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo Battery Life Is Impressive

One of the most important aspects of the Infinix InBook X1 Neo is its battery life as the laptop does an impressive job in this aspect. The company has packed the laptop with a 50Wh battery and it comes with a 45W fast charging adapter.

I found the laptop requires nearly 1.5 hours to be fully charged. When it is charged completely, this laptop delivers up to eight to nine hours of life on average. In terms of charging time, the laptop can be charged completely in 1.5 hours. It runs longer if you are using the laptop for casual tasks like browsing or working on a doc file and drains faster if you are using it for videos and gaming.

Infinix InBook X1 Neo: Worthy Buy?

The Infinix InBook X1 Neo does all the things that one might expect from a thin and lightweight budget laptop. It does miss out on a few aspects such as touch screen support and fingerprint sensor, but it should be acceptable given the cost of its laptop. If you are looking for a laptop that does not burn a hole in your budget, then you can opt for the Infinix InBook X1 Neo as it ticks all the points and fares well in multi-tasking without any lag and it is smooth to handle all day-to-day activities.