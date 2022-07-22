Amazon Prime Day Sale Live: Prime Day Early Deals On iQOO 5G Smartphones

Vivo's sub-smartphone brand iQOO is known for offering pocket-friendly smartphones at various price points. As a part of the Amazon Prime Day Sale, the select iQOO smartphones will be available with up to a 35 percent discount.
If you have been waiting for the right time to get a new iQOO smartphone, then here is a great opportunity. During the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022, users can get devices like iQOO Z6 44W for Rs. 14,499, while the devices like the iQOO 9 Pro 5G will be available for Rs. 64,990. Check out some of the best deals on iQOO smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2022.
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 19,999 (28% Off)
iQOO Z6 44W is available at 28% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,999 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)
iQOO Neo 6 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 20,990 (19% Off)
iQOO Z6 5G is available at 19% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 23,999 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 27,990 (14% Off)
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 23,999 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 29,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 19,490 ; You Save: Rs. 10,500 (35% Off)
iQOO Z5 5G is available at 35% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,490 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 33,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 39,990 (15% Off)
iQOO 9 SE 5G is available at 15% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 33,990 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 24,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 20,990 ; You Save: Rs. 4,000 (16% Off)
iQOO Z3 5G is available at 16% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,990 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 42,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 49,990 (14% Off)
iQOO 9 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,990 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 34,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 29,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (14% Off)
iQOO 7 5G is available at 14% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,990 onwards during the sale.
Deal Price: Rs. 64,990 ; M.R.P.: Rs. 74,990 (13% Off)
iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available at 13% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 64,990 onwards during the sale.
M.R.P.: Rs. 44,990 ; Deal Price: Rs. 39,990 ; You Save: Rs. 5,000 (11% Off)
iQOO 7 Legend 5G is available at 11% discount during Amazon Prime Day sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 39,990 onwards during the sale.
