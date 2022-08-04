Best Premium 5G Smartphones Launched Recently To Buy In India

By

Advertisement

5G smartphones are the rage in the market right now. The demand for these devices has increased multifold, as the 5G testing has already kicked off in the country. 5G smartphones aren't necessarily expensive and come at all price points. In this article, we have listed out the best premium 5G smartphones that were launched recently in the Indian market.

We have also shared the detailed specifications which will help you make the right purchase decision. The list includes the likes of Nothing Phone (1), iQOO 9T, OnePlus 10R, Google Pixel 6A, Oppo Reno8 Pro 5G, and many more. So if you are someone looking for a 5G smartphone, you have come to the right place.

iQoo 9T

Price: Rs. 49,999
Key Specs

  • 6.78-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9 aspect ratio screen
  • Up to 3.2GHz Octa Core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
  • 8GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 6400Mbps RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
  • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 23
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 50MP + 13MP + 12MP Rear Camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 4,700 mAh (Typical) battery
    • Nothing Phone (1)

    Price: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 120Hz display
    • Octa Core with Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
    • Android 12 with Nothing OS
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • 5G
    • n78 bands), Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,500 mAh battery
      • OnePlus 10R

      Price: Rs. 39,999
      Key Specs

      • 6.7-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
      • Octa Core Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
      • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
      • Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
      • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
      • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
      • 16MP front-facing camera
      • 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
      • 5,000mAh  / 4,880mAh battery
      • 4,500mAh  / 4,400mAh battery
        • OnePlus 10 Pro

        Price: Rs. 66,999
        Key Specs

        • 6.7-inch (3216 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 3D flexible curved AMOLED
        • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen1 4nm Mobile Platform
        • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
        • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 (in China) / OxygenOS 12 (Global)
        • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
        • 48MP + 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
        • 32MP front-facing camera
        • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
        • 5,000 mAh battery
          • Google Pixel 6A

          Price: Rs. 43,999
          Key Specs

          • 6.1-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED HDR display, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
          • Google Tensor processor with 848MHz Mali-G78 MP20 GPU, Titan M2 security chip
          • 6GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
          • Android 12
          • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM)
          • 12.2MP + 12MP Rear Camera
          • 8MP front camera
          • 5G, 4G VoLTE
          • 4,410 mAh battery
            • OPPO Reno8 Pro 5G

            Price: Rs. 45,999
            Key Specs

            • 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2402 pixels) AMOLED display
            • MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max (5 nm) processor with Mali-G610 MC6
            • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
            • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
            • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
            • 32MP front camera
            • 5G
            • 4,500 mAh battery
              • Vivo X80 5G

              Price: Rs. 54,999
              Key Specs

              • 6.78-inch Display
              • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
              • 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
              • Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
              • Dual SIM
              • 50MP + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
              • 32MP front-facing camera
              • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
              • 4,500 mAh battery
                • Vivo X80 Pro 5G

                Price: Rs. 82,990
                Key Specs

                • 6.78-inch (3200×1440 pixels) Quad HD+ E5 AMOLED LTPO screen
                • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 730 GPU /
                • Up to 3.05GHz Octa Core Dimensity 9000 4nm processor with Mali-G710 10-core GPU
                • 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                • Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean (Funtouch OS 12 for global)
                • Dual SIM
                • 50MP + 48MP + 12MP + 8MP Rear Camera
                • 32MP front-facing camera
                • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
                • 4,700 mAh battery
                  • Realme GT Neo 3 5G

                  Price: Rs. 42,999
                  Key Specs

                  • 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
                  • Octa Core with Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
                  • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
                  • Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
                  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                  • 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
                  • 16MP front-facing camera
                  • 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
                  • 5,000mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
                  • 4,500mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
                    • Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

                    Price: Rs. 54,999
                    Key Specs

                    • 6.73-inch (3200 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ AMOLED 20:9 HDR10 + display
                    • Octa Core Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 4nm Mobile Platform with Adreno next-gen GPU
                    • 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
                    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
                    • MIUI 13 based on Android 12
                    • 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Rear Camera
                    • 32MP front-facing camera
                    • 5G SA/NSA,Dual 4G VoLTE
                    • 4,600 mAh (Typical) battery

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Croma Back To School: Special Discounts On List Of Best Laptops

Smartphone 5G Band Support Check In India: How To Do It?

Oppo Reno 8Z 5G Live Images, Press Renders Leaked; Launch Set For August 4

Xiaomi 12T Complete Specs Leaked; Dimensity 8100 SoC & 108MP Main Camera Tipped

OnePlus 10T With 150W SuperVOOC, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Gets Rs. 2,000 Price Cut: Should You Buy?

OnePlus 10T First Impressions: Worthy Alternative To The OnePlus 10 Pro?

Oppo A77 4G With Helio G35 SoC, 33W SuperVOOC Charging Launched; Worth Paying Rs. 15,499?

5G Smartphone Buying Guide? Look Out For These Requirements

Realme GT Neo 3T With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Snapdragon 870 SoC Launching Soon In India

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 Kickstarter Deals: Get OnePlus 10R 5G For Rs. 33,999

Nothing Phone (1) Lite In Development: Same Design Hinted
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: smartphones 5g news top gadgets
Published On August 4, 2022
Read more...