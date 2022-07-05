Smartphones come in various price points and each of them has a range of features that differ based on their pricing. If you are looking for smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000, then there are many options out there for you. Several brands such as OnePlus, Poco, Samsung, iQOO, Xiaomi, and Realme have churned out many models to target buyers looking out for devices in this segment.
List Of Best Smartphones To Buy Under Rs. 40,000 To Buy In Amazon
Having said that, you can take a look at the discounts and offers you can avail of on smartphones priced under Rs. 40,000 from here. You can opt to buy them from the online retailer Amazon India to get enticing discounts. Do check out the list of smartphones you can buy right now at lucrative discounts and offers below.
OnePlus 10R 5G
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Dimensity 8100-Max 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with OxygenOS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) / 12GB LPPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 13 based on Android 12
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.5-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa Core (2.4GHz Dual + 2GHz Hexa CPUs) Exynos 1280 5nm processor with Mali-G68 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage
- Expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core wih Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G , Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.5-inch Full HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 407 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB RAM (LPDDR5), 128GB internal storage
- Expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 11 with OneUI 3.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micrSD)
- 12MP + 8MP +12MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh Battery
- 6.7-inch FHD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 900 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via micro SD card
- Android 12 with Samsung One UI 4.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core (1 x 3.2GHz + 3 x 2.42GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GBLPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP + 13MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,400mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.5-inch (2400×1080 pixels) FHD+ OLED 144Hz display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.5GHz + 4 x 1.8GHz Kryo 670 CPUs) Snapdragon 778G+ 6nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 642L GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Android 12 with MyUX
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,020 mAh battery
- 6.56-inch (2376 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19.8:9aspect ratio screen
- Up to 3GHz Octa Core MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 108MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 50MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,300 mAh (typ) battery
- 6.7-inch (2412×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED display
- Octa Core (4 x 2.85GHz A78 + 4 x 2.0GHz A55) Dimensity 8100 5nm processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU
- 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,880mAh (minimum) battery
- 4,500 mAh (typical) / 4,400mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.43-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core with MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,500 mAh battery
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 11 with realme UI 2.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) / 4,930mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.67-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB UFS 3.1 storage
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11, MIUI 13 and Android 12 update soon
- 108MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (Typical) battery
- 6.62-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 120Hz E4 AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with realme UI 3.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) with 65W ultra-fast flash charging
POCO F4 5G 256GB
Price: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 8GB RAM
iQOO 9 SE 5G
iQOO Neo 6 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone
iQOO 7 5G
Motorola Edge 30
Vivo V23 Pro 5G
Realme GT Neo 3 5G
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
Realme GT Neo 2 5G
Price: Rs. 33,999
Key Specs
Xiaomi Mi 11T Pro 5G
Realme GT 2 5G
Price: Rs. 34,990
Key Specs
