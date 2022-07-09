List Of Smartphones Coming With Amazon Prime Day Sale: Redmi K50i, iQOO Neo 6, Tecno Camon 19 Neo, More

Smartphone launches are one of the most exciting events that happen in the tech world. If you're a tech enthusiast, smartphone launches in July will surely excite you. At the same time, the Amazon Prime Day Sale is set for July 23 and 24. The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 will also witness the launch of new smartphones and their sale dates. Here's the list of smartphones launching on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
One of the upcoming smartphones is the Redmi K50i, which is a comeback of the K series in India. The Redmi K50i is launching on July 20, which will further coincide with the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. Additionally, the Samsung Galaxy M13 is set to launch on July 14. Reports suggest the new Samsung phone will also go on sale at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
That's not all. The iQOO Neo 6 launch event is also set at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. The new gaming phone will likely get an introductory offer at the sale. Budget smartphone buyers can also check out the new Tecno Camon 19 Neo and the Tecno Spark 9 at the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.
Rumoured Key Specs
- 6.6-inches IPS LCD Screen
- Android v12
- 64MP + 2MP + 8MP Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4,400 mAh Li-Polymer battery
- 6.6 inches Screen
- Android 12, One UI Core 4.1
- Octa-core CPU
- 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM
- 50 MP + 5 MP + 2 Mp Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Li-Po 5,000 mAh, non-removable Battery
- 6.62-inch (2400×1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- Octa Core with Snapdragon 870 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 64MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA (n1/n41/n77/n78), Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4,700mAh (Typical) / 4,580mAh (minimum) battery
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 48MP rear camera, 2MP depth, 2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.8-inch (2460 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio G85 12nm processor with up to 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- Expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 12 with XOS
- 64MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5,000 mAh (typical) battery
- 6.6 inch, IPS LCD Screen
- 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Triple Rear Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 2.3 GHz, Octa Core Processor
- 6 GB RAM
- 5,000 mAh Battery
