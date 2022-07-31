Alleged OnePlus 10RT Visits Geekbench With Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC

OnePlus 10T, the upcoming smartphone from the company is all set to be launched in the coming days. In the meantime, another flagship smartphone has hit the rumor mills and it is the OnePlus 10RT. The newly speculated upcoming device has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform revealing some key specs. Prior to this, the device bagged the BIS certification.

OnePlus 10RT Geekbench Listing

As per a report by MySmartPrice that spotted the Geekbench listing, the device allegedly dubbed the OnePlus 10RT is said to carry the model number CPH2413. The benchmark platform suggests that this smartphone could run Android 12 and feature 8GB of RAM.

The listing suggests that the device could get the power from a processor that is tipped to have four cores. Of these, three cores are said to be clocked at 2.75GHz while the other prime core is likely to be clocked at 3.19GHz. This configuration suggests that the processor could be the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 SoC. Also, the processor is said to be teamed up with the Adreno 730 GPU.

Furthermore, the purported OnePlus 10RT has managed to score 828 points in the single-core test and 3414 points in the multi-core test on the Geekbench benchmarking platform.

What To Expect From OnePlus 10RT?

As per reports, the OnePlus 10RT is speculated to feature an AMOLED display along with a 120Hz refresh rate. For imaging, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor. Also, the reports have hinted at the presence of 150W fast charging support in this smartphone. The battery capacity could be around 5000mAh and it could come in multiple storage capacities as the other flagship smartphones out there in the market.

The listing does not reveal any further details regarding the upcoming OnePlus smartphone. However, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the OnePlus 10RT for now and it remains to be seen if the smartphone could be unveiled alongside the OnePlus 10T on August 3. Only an official confirmation from OnePlus can shed more light on the device.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles