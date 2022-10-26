Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Mega Deals on iPhone 13, OnePlus 10R Prime Edition

Amazon is one of the top e-commerce platforms in India, offering a plethora of products. The platform has announced a new sale, Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days, which brings in new discount deals. The sale is offering a discount on smartphones in a wide price range. So which phone makes a good deal?

The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale will go on till October 28. Like always, the sale will offer extra discounts with a few bank cards. The Amazon landing page shows major discounts on premium phones like iPhone 13, mid-range devices like Vivo Y35, and affordable phones like the Realme Narzo 50i.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale Details

As mentioned earlier, the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale will be available until October 28. Buyers can enjoy up to 40% off on smartphones and accessories. Customers can get a 10 percent instant discount using AU Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank Credit cards during the sale. Additionally, buyers can get a 10 percent instant discount with an Axis Bank Credit card for today, October 26.

The Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is also offering additional exchange deals and convenient no-cost EMI for up to nine months on select smartphones. Buyers can also save up to Rs. 20,000 with Prime membership and avail of benefits like six months of free screen replacements and additional three months of no-cost EMI and HFDC bank cards.

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Discount Deals to Check Out

The Amazon sale is offering the iPhone 13 for Rs. 65,900 and the iPhone 12 for Rs. 49,999 - both of which make a good deal for those looking for a flagship in this price range. Other premium phones like the iQOO Neo 6 5G is available for Rs. 25,999 and the OnePlus 10R Prime Edition will be available for Rs. 29,499.

If you're looking for a mid-range smartphone, the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale is offering several options. For instance, the iQOO Z6 5G is available for Rs. 14,999. Devices like Redmi 11 Pro+ and Samsung Galaxy M13 5G are available for Rs. 18,499 and Rs. 12,999, respectively.

Affordable devices like the Realme Narzo 50i, Redmi 10A, and Tecno Pop 6 Pro are available for Rs. 5,749, Rs. 6,996, and Rs. 5,399, respectively. Buyers can further check out more devices at the Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale over the next two days that suit their budget.