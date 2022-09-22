Apple Announces Festive Offers in India; Sale to Begin on September 26

Apple announced the new range of iPhone 14 smartphones, AirPods Pro, and next-gen Apple Watch devices. Apple is hosting a festive sale in India starting September 26. The teaser poster suggests the deal would be for a limited time and could offer many products at a discount.

Apple Festive Sale Dates in India

The Apple festive sale in India will start on September 26 and might go on for a few days.

"Get ready, our limited-time offer begins on 26.09.22. Plus there's so much more to discover this festive season," the Apple teaser poster reads, suggesting exciting offers on a wide range of products. The sale dates also sync with the Flipkart Big Billion Days and Amazon Great India Festival sales.

Apple Festive Sale in India: What to Expect?

When Apple announced the festive sale last year, it offered discounts on iPhone 12 as they were a generation old. Apple also introduced bank offers and no-cost EMI deals for buyers. Plus, free AirPods were also shipped along with a purchase of the iPhone 12.

Since the iPhone 14 has just debuted, we can expect a similar deal with iPhone 13 models. Apple has already slashed the price of the iPhone 13 series just after the iPhone 14 launch. Apple could offer maximum discount deals on iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini.

Can You get iPhone 14 at a Discount?

The iPhone 13 Pro models might also receive a discount but it could still be quite expensive when compared to the base models. On the other hand, if you're looking to buy the iPhone 14, the upcoming Apple festive sale could disappoint you.

Previously, Apple hadn't announced specific deals for the iPhone 13, and the same can be expected for the iPhone 14 lineup this year. On the other hand, slightly older models of the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, and MacBooks.