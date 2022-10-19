Apple Could Launch Foldable iPad in 2024; Can It Take On Samsung Foldables?

The foldable market has been rapidly evolving with many new players jumping on the bandwagon. While Samsung and Motorola have released multiple generations of foldable phones, Apple could soon join the list. Reports suggest, in 2024 Apple could launch a foldable iPad could launch instead of a foldable iPhone. But can it take on Samsung foldables?

Rumors of Apple's venture into the foldable segment have been around for a while. Top analyst firm CCS Insight claims Apple will launch a foldable iPad before bringing out a foldable iPhone. It looks like Apple is laying the foundation for its foldable venture with the iPad to test how the audience perceives it.

Apple Foldable iPad Coming in 2024

The annual report from the analyst firm further details that the foldable iPad would launch in 2024. It's evident that Apple is catching up with the trend as "foldables is gaining momentum", explains Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight to CNBC in an interview.

Unlike Samsung, Motorola, Vivo, and Oppo, Apple is allegedly working on a foldable tablet rather than a smartphone. "Right now it doesn't make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad," Wood further explains.

This could be because a foldable iPhone would be too risky for Apple and could also be very expensive. The analyst report states a foldable iPhone will likely cost USD 2,500 (around Rs. 2,05,943). Presently, the iPhone 14 Pro Max with 1TB storage is priced at Rs. 1,89,990, making it the most expensive device from the brand.

Moreover, as the first foldable device from the brand, it's bound to have a couple of shortcomings. But this could open a gateway for critics who attack Apple for problems. Hence, launching a new range of iPads with a foldable design makes sense for the Cupertino-based company rather than bringing the foldable tech to the iPhones. It would also give Apple a test bed to explore more with the foldable display technology for future iPhones.

Can Foldable iPads Take On Samsung?

Samsung has been the market leader in the foldable segment and is already in the fourth generation of its Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip devices. Motorola has been following closely with a few Razr foldable phones, and Oppo and Vivo have joined in with their first generation of foldable phones.

If Apple were to launch its foldable iPad in another few years, Samsung would be one of its biggest competitors with years of experience. Moreover, by the time Apple launches a foldable iPhone, Samsung would likely be working on the 10th generation of foldable phones.

The Apple foldable iPhone and iPad would still grab headlines for its brand value. It remains to be seen what unique features, designs, and style Apple would bring into its foldable range. But we still have to wait at least two years for that!