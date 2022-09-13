Video Shows How Crash Detection Feature Works on iPhone 14 Series, Apple Watch

Apple's new iPhone 14 series brings a host of updates, including an improved camera system and the debut of a larger Plus variant. In addition to these, the company emphasizes safety with features such as Crash Detection. All models in the iPhone 14 series and the Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE, and Watch Ultra come with this new feature. Apple hopes that its users will never need it, but it will assure safety when they are in a car.

While Apple detailed the Crash Detection feature at the 'Far Out' event last week, the company has now shared a video explaining how to use this new car crash detection feature that is enabled by default.

How Apple Car Crash Detection Feature Works?

In a support document published on the official site, Apple says this safety feature is designed to detect major car crashes, including rear-end collisions, rollovers, front impact, and side impact. It includes minivans, sedans, pickup trucks, SUVs, and other passenger cars. Apple warns users that this feature cannot detect all types of crashes.

When the feature detects a severe car crash, users will be able to interact with others via a compatible Apple Watch or iPhone, if they are wearing or using one. A supported Apple Watch or iPhone will display an alert or sound an alarm, claims the company. Users can also call emergency services by swiping the Emergency Call slider on the device. If the user does not respond after 10 seconds of the alert, the device will begin another 10-second timer. When the second timer goes unanswered, the device will call emergency services.

The car crash detection feature uses sensors such as a gyroscope and accelerometer on a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple noted that the feature relies on advanced motion algorithms designed by the company that has trained with over a million hours of real-world driving and crash record data to provide increased accuracy.

