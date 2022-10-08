Apple iPhone 13 Available for Rs. 43,000 at Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale; How to Avail This Offer?

The iPhone 13 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale was one of the most sold items. If you missed your chance to get this iPhone, you're still in luck. The Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is offering the iPhone 13 128GB model for just Rs. 43,000. Of course, this includes exchange deals and bank discounts.

Previously, the iPhone 13 at the Flipkart Big Billion Days sold like hotcakes as it was available at Rs. 49,000. But soon, Flipkart spiked the price of the Apple smartphone as the response was overwhelming. Flipkart later even issued Rs. 10,000 coupons for canceled iPhone 13 buyers.

Get iPhone 13 for Rs. 43,000 on Flipkart

The Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is offering discount deals and price-cut offers on many gadgets, including the iPhone 13. Presently, the sale is offering the iPhone 13 for Rs. 59,900. One can exchange their old smartphone and get up to Rs. 16,900 discount, effectively bringing down the price to just Rs. 43,000.

That said, today is the last day to get the offer at the Flipkart Big Dussehra sale. The sale ends later tonight, October 8. Interested buyers should hurry before the deal expires.

Additionally, the Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is also offering Rs. 1,000 discount on EMI transactions with HDFC credit or debit cards. Buyers using Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can also get a five percent cashback.

Should you Buy iPhone 13 or iPhone 14?

Apple recently launched the iPhone 14 retailing at Rs. 79,900 in India. The Flipkart Big Dussehra sale is offering up to Rs. 19,900 discount on exchange, bringing down the price to just Rs. 60,000. Exchanging your old phone will depend on multiple factors like the condition of the device, how old the phone is, and so on.

Buyers can also avail of additional discounts with bank offers. That said, the iPhone 14 is more expensive than the iPhone 13. If you're switching to iOS from Android, the iPhone 13 makes a good deal on Flipkart as many features are identical to the iPhone 14.

For instance, both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 draw power from the A15 Bionic processor, a similar 12MP dual-camera setup, and so on. On the other hand, if you've already been using an iPhone and looking for an upgrade, you can get the iPhone 14 if your budget permits.