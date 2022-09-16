Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro India Sale Begins Today; Can You Get Them at a Discount?

Apple launched the iPhone 14 series with a bang. The new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have received many upgrades than the base models. If you're looking to buy the iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro, the sale begins today, September 16 at 5:30 PM in India.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Price in India

The new iPhone 14 Pro India price starts from Rs. 1,29,900 for the base with 128GB storage and costs Rs. 1,39,900 for the 256GB model. The high-end 512GB and 1TB models are priced at Rs. 1,59,900 and Rs. 1,79,900, respectively. The iPhone 14 Pro is available in Deep Purple, gold, silver, and Space Black colors.

Apple iPhone 14 Price in India

On the other hand, the base iPhone 14 128GB model starts from Rs. 79,900. The iPhone 14 is also available in 256GB and 512GB models, costing Rs. 89,900 and Rs. 1,09,900, respectively. Byers can choose from blue, purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Product (RED) colors.

Can You Get iPhone 14, 14 Pro at a Discount in India?

Apple iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are available at Apple Stores, Apple India online store, retail outlets like Croma, Reliance Digital, and also online platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. Buyers can get Rs. 6,000 instant cashback with an HDFC Bank credit card on orders above Rs. 54,900 at the Apple online store.

Related: How to get iPhone 14 for Rs. 53,900?

One can also save Rs. 46,120 with an exchange deal on the Apple online store. Flipkart is also offering a discount of Rs. 4,000 on the iPhone 14 Pro and Rs. 5,000 discount on iPhone 14 when purchased with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards for both EMI and non-EMI transactions. One can also get five percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank cards.

The iPhone 14 Pro features the upgraded A16 Bionic processor whereas the iPhone 14 retains the A15 Bionic chipset. Both are powerful smartphones, and depending on your budget, you can choose. The iPhone 14 makes a good buy for a person shifting from Android, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro makes a good deal if you're looking for a more powerful smartphone.

Read More: iPhone 14 Pro and its Dynamic Notch

Published On September 16, 2022
