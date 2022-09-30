Apple iPhone 14 Pro Outclassed By Honor Magic 4 Ultra On DXOMark Camera Benchmark

By
Advertisement
iPhone 14 Pro is currently in the second position of DXOMark's camera rating list  

The new iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the latest flagship offerings from Apple that come equipped with a 48MP primary camera. DXOMark has now released the updated list of top smartphones by camera score, and Apple's best iPhone is in the second position, while the Honor Magic 4 Ultra tops the chart.

The Honor Magic 4 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from Huawei's sub-smartphone brand that has outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro, at least in camera capabilities. The Honor Magic 4 Ultra has an overall camera score of 147, while the new iPhone 14 Pro is just right behind Honor's offering with a DXOMark camera score of 146.

According to DXOMark's analysis, the camera on the Honor Magic 4 Ultra can take better photos on the primary camera when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. Similarly, when it comes to zooming capabilities, the Honor Magic 4 Ultra is ahead of Apple with a score of 151 points, while the latter got 139 points due to the lack of a periscope zoom lens.

Source: DXOMark  

iPhone 14 Pro Cameras Aren't Bad Either

While the Honor Magic 4 Ultra might have a slightly better primary camera and zooming capabilities, the iPhone 14 Pro also shines in a few aspects such as preview (preview of the image before capturing), bokeh capabilities, and video recording capabilities. In all three aspects, the iPhone14 Pro is ahead of the Honor Magic 4 Ultra.

Other Mention-Worthy Camera-Centric Smartphones

According to the DXOMark listing, the Huawei P50 Pro is the third-best camera smartphone, while the fourth position is occupied by Apple's iPhone 13 Pro. The iPhone 13 Pro Max and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra are in the fifth and sixth positions. Similarly, the Huawei Mate 40 Pro+ and the Xiaomi 12S Ultra are in the seventh and eighth positions.

The Huawei Mate 40 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are in the ninth and tenth position of DXOMark's best smartphone camera list. This proves that even an older smartphone with better optics and software optimization can outperform a brand-new smartphone. It also suggests that even a cheaper phone could outperform a more expensive smartphone.

Advertisement
More APPLE News

Dell XPS 13 (9315) 2-In-1 Comes To India At Rs. 1.40 Lacs; Worth The Price?

Couldn't Buy iPhone 13 on Flipkart? This Croma Sale Might Be Offering A Similar Deal

Did Apple Just Cancel Its October Event? iPad Pro, MacBook Launch to Be a Simple Affair

Apple Festival Sale Begins in India; How to Get up to Rs. 7,000 Discount

Apple iPhone 14 Is Now Manufacturing in India; Will It Get Cheaper?

iPhone 13 128GB Variant Goes Out of Stock on Flipkart

Apple Likely Plans to Manufacture 25% of iPhones in India by 2025

Apple Announces Festive Offers in India; Sale to Begin on September 26

YouTuber Crashes Car to Test iPhone 14 Pro’s Crash Detection Feature; Was It Worth It?

Apple AirPods Pro Available Gets Massive Discount on Flipkart; Check Details

iPhone 15 Lineup To Have Ultra Variant; 8K Recording, Periscope Camera Tipped

iPhone 14 More Repair-Friendly Than iPhone 13; Is It Cheaper Too?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apple iPhone News Cameras
Published On September 30, 2022
Read more...