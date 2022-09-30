Apple iPhone 14 Pro Outclassed By Honor Magic 4 Ultra On DXOMark Camera Benchmark

The new iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are the latest flagship offerings from Apple that come equipped with a 48MP primary camera. DXOMark has now released the updated list of top smartphones by camera score, and Apple's best iPhone is in the second position, while the Honor Magic 4 Ultra tops the chart.

The Honor Magic 4 Ultra is the latest flagship smartphone from Huawei's sub-smartphone brand that has outperformed the iPhone 14 Pro, at least in camera capabilities. The Honor Magic 4 Ultra has an overall camera score of 147, while the new iPhone 14 Pro is just right behind Honor's offering with a DXOMark camera score of 146.

According to DXOMark's analysis, the camera on the Honor Magic 4 Ultra can take better photos on the primary camera when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. Similarly, when it comes to zooming capabilities, the Honor Magic 4 Ultra is ahead of Apple with a score of 151 points, while the latter got 139 points due to the lack of a periscope zoom lens.