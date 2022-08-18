Apple iPhone 14 Launch Likely Set For September 7

The month of September is around the corner and it is time for Apple to launch the next-generation iPhones. Previous reports have hinted that the upcoming iPhone 14 series could be unveiled on September 6 but now it has been hinted that these models could be announced on Wednesday, the 7th of the same month.

Apple iPhone 14 Launch Date Tipped

As per Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, Apple could be in plans to launch the iPhone 14 series on September 7. He added that Monday is Labor Day and Tuesday will be travel day, which leaves Wednesday for the launch of the upcoming iPhone models. Besides the iPhone 14 series, it looks like the company is also expected to take the wraps of the new Apple Watch Series 8, Watch SE, and Apple Watch Pro, which was rumored.

What's more, Gurman added that the company could be in plans to make these new iPhones go on sale on Friday, September 16. This date was tipped based on the typical iPhone release pattern.

That's not all as he further added that the new Macs will be launched later this year along with the entry-level iPad and iPad Pro. It is likely to be launched in October along with macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16. Besides, iOS 16 and WatchOS 9 will be released in September.

What To Expect From Apple?

Similar to last year, Apple is expected to take the wraps off four new models in the iPhone 14 lineup. For the first time, the company is likely to launch a non-pro-max iPhone 14 variant with a 6.7-inch display. Also, it is expected to remove the notch and use a new pill-shaped camera and Face ID sensor cutouts on the Pro models.

Differentiating the Pro and non-Pro iPhone 14 models, the company is expected to retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13 on the iPhone 14 non-Pro models. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will get the latest Apple Silicone, the A16 Bionic SoC. In addition, the iPhone 14 Pro variants will get a new 48MP camera sensor, a first for any iPhone.

