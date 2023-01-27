Apple iPhone 15 Could Support Wi-Fi 6E Network: Report

The iPhone 15 is rumored to launch in September 2023 but rumor mills have already started churning out speculations about Apple's upcoming flagship smartphone. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the iPhone 15 will adopt the Wi-Fi 6E standard.

Kuo's report is in line with the research note shared by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O'Malley. However, there's no word on whether this new feature will grace all the upcoming iPhone 15 models or if it will only be limited to the Pro models.

Apple Devices With Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity

Currently, Wi-Fi 6E is supported by the latest 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Additionally, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, as well as the Mac mini models feature Wi-Fi 6E connectivity. None of the iPhone 14 models support Wi-Fi 6E and are limited to Wi-Fi 6.

What Is Wi-Fi 6E?

While Wi-Fi 6 and older Wi-Fi generations operate on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, the new Wi-Fi 6E can operate on the 6GHz band. Wi-Fi 6E offers a host of benefits, including better performance, lower latency, faster connectivity, and higher data rates. Moreover, it reduces network congestion, thanks to the additional wireless channels.

iPhone 15: Rumored Features

According to reports, the iPhone 15 series will include a 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Ultra. We can expect the upcoming iPhone to be released in September 2023.

As for the design, the iPhone 15 series may not see a major change, and will most likely retain the same design as its predecessor. Additionally, all iPhone 15 models may get the new Dynamic Island display. According to rumors, the iPhone 15 Pro variants could feature a titanium frame instead of the stainless steel frame that's in use. The Pro models will likely feature solid-state power and volume buttons.

The iPhone 15 base variants will feature the Apple A16 Bionic chipset. Meanwhile, the Pro variants will get the new A17 Bionic processor. A major highlight for the upcoming iPhone 15 series will be the introduction of USB-C ports. Apple will have to ditch its proprietary lightning charging port in favor of USB-C to comply with the latest EU regulations. Another major upgrade will be the new 48MP periscope lens, which will be limited to the Pro variants.