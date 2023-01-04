Apple iPhone 15 May Feature 48MP Primary Cameras

After introducing high resolution camera sensors in the Pro iPhones, Apple is rumoured to bring them to the vanilla iPhones this year. The iPhone 15 is said to come with 48 megapixel cameras as the primary, according to a report.

The vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models this year are a tad disappointing since it sticks to the same old 12 megapixel cameras, among other similarities. However, that is likely to change in the coming lineup with Apple bumping up the pixels in the vanilla iPhone 15 camera.

iPhone 15 May Feature 48MP Cameras

According to a report by Jeff Pu of Haitong Intl Tech Research, the vanilla iPhone 15 models could feature high resolution 48 megapixel triple-stacked sensors as the primary camera. The large sensor camera, already a staple in Android smartphones, was adopted by Apple in 2022 for the Pro models.

The primary benefit of the 48 megapixel camera is better zooming capabilities, with the sensor adopting a 4-in-1 pixel binning technique to capture more details. However, it won't be a match for the Pro models which sport an additional telephoto camera along with a LIDAR sensor.

iPhone 15 Pro Max to Feature 6x Periscope Lens

While the vanilla iPhone 15 will upgrade to 48 megapixel cameras, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected to feature a periscope lens with 6x optical zoom along with the 3x telephoto lens. The new Pro models are also likely to be powered by the new 3nm Apple A17 Bionic chipsets and pack 8GB RAM from the 6GB in the previous models.

iPhone 15 Series: New Features

On the other hand, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to be powered by the older Apple A16 chips.

The upcoming iPhone models will also mark a major shift for Apple. For the first time, Apple is expected to introduce USB-C ports in iPhones in a bid to comply with the latest EU regulations. However, according to reports, only the Pro models will feature USB 3.2 speeds, while the vanilla iPhone 15 will stick to USB 2.0 speeds, making yet another point of differentiation between the models.

Other changes include a possible shift to using titanium cases for the Pro models in place of "surgical-grade" stainless steel, along with virtual volume and power buttons, much like the home button on the iPhone SE 3.

The report claims the iPhone 15 series will be launched in September and will be in stores from September 23, as per the target Apple has set for itself at present. This may be subject to change depending on how the production goes.