Apple iPhone SE 4 Likely to Launch in 2024; 6.1-Inch LCD Display Tipped

It has been a month since the launch of the latest iPhone 14 series and the tech giant is speculated to be working on the next-generation iPhone SE. Already, Apple has released three iterations of its compact device -- the iPhone SE, iPhone SE 2, and the iPhone SE 3 launched earlier this year. Now, reports regarding the iPhone SE 4 have started emerging online.

A fresh report related to the iPhone SE 4 suggests that the device could arrive with major changes and carry a relatively higher price tag. Notably, the iPhone SE 4 will be the only compact offering from Apple as the iPhone mini models have already been discontinued. Let's take a look at the details of the next-gen compact iPhone.

Apple iPhone SE 4 Speculations

As per a report by MacRumors, the Apple iPhone SE 4 will reportedly arrive with a 6.1-inch LCD display and a notch at the top. The report cites a well-known Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, stating that Apple will launch the next iPhone SE model in 2024.

Going by rumors, the iPhone SE 4 will feature the Dynamic Island as seen on the iPhone 14 Pro models. Already, we have been coming across reports that the iPhone 15 series coming in 2023 will get this feature. Now, fresh reports suggest the same for the next-gen iPhone SE model.

In addition to this, a report by a Chinese publication MyDrivers and leaker Jon Prosser, the iPhone SE 4 is all set to follow the iPhone XR-like design, which will ditch the button. However, the size of the notch on the device remains unknown and it remains to be seen what components it could house. On the other hand, there are reports that the device could look like the iPhone XR and will not get Face ID support. It is also said that the company could add Touch ID to the power button of the next-generation iPhone SE to keep the costs down.

Lastly, the well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the company could be working on the display size and planning to add a Touch ID side button to the upcoming iPhone SE, which makes it similar to the iPad Air and iPad mini. As the EU recently passed legislation mandating USB-C chargers for mobile devices by 2024, the iPhone SE 4 could feature a USB-C port.