Apple Releases iOS 16.3 Update For iPhones; Fixes Display Lines Issue In iPhone 14 Pro Max

Advertisement

Apple has started seeding its much-awaited iOS 16.3 stable update for iPhones. The update brings lots of bug fixes and also adds a couple of features. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was plagued with a horizontal lines issue, which many feared to be a hardware problem. Finally, the dreadful glitch has been resolved in this firmware update. The latest update also brings advanced data protection for iCloud, a physical security key for two-factor authentication, support for HomePod (2nd Gen), and more.

To update to the latest iOS 16.3 firmware on your iPhone, simply navigate to Settings > General > Software update. Let's take a look at the iOS 16.3 changelog below.

Apple iOS 16.3 For iPhone: Changelog

• New Unity wallpaper honours Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month in the US
• Advanced Data Protection for iCloud expands the total number of iCloud data categories protected using end-to-end encryption to 23 - including iCloud Backup, Notes and Photos - protecting your information even in the case of a data breach in the cloud
• Security Keys for Apple ID allow users to strengthen the security of their account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process on new devices
• Support for HomePod (2nd generation)
• Emergency SOS calls now require holding the side button with the up or down volume button and then releasing in order to prevent inadvertent emergency calls
• Fixes an issue in Freeform where some drawing strokes created with Apple Pencil or your finger may not appear on shared boards
• Addresses an issue where the wallpaper may appear black on the Lock Screen
• Fixes an issue where horizontal lines may temporarily appear while waking up iPhone 14 Pro Max
• Fixes an issue where the Home Lock Screen widget does not accurately display Home app status
• Addresses an issue where Siri may not respond properly to music requests
• Resolves issues where Siri requests in CarPlay may not be understood correctly

More APPLE News

Apple Aims to Make 25 Percent iPhones in India: Piyush Goyal

Apple Refreshes MacBook Pro and Mac Mini with M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs: Price, Features

Apple iPhone 16 Might Get A Design Overhaul; New Dynamic Island Expected

Apple May Replace Key Broadcom Chip in 2025 iPhone With Homegrown Design

Apple Starts iPhone 15 Trial Production in China; India Production Could Start Early

Apple Is Reportedly Canceling Its New Full-Screen iPhone SE 4: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple Hikes Battery Replacement Costs for Older iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks

Apple iPhone 15 May Feature 48MP Primary Cameras

This App Allows Users to Change Fonts on iOS 16 Without Jailbreaking

iPhone 15 Plus Could Be More Affordable After Low Sales of iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 12 Pro Max Vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: Design, Features, Price Compared

Home Assistant To Get Its Own Voice Assistant: Control Smart Gadgets Without Siri, Alexa, or Google
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apple iOS Smartphones News
Published On January 24, 2023
Read more...