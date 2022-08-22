Apple’s Security Flaw Making iPhones, MacBooks Vulnerable: How To Protect Your Devices?

By

Apple vouches for user privacy and safety. However, iPhones and MacBooks are severely vulnerable to a new threat looming over. The newly published Apple security reports suggest hackers can have complete access to iPhones or MacBooks. An anonymous researcher has discovered the security flaw, as acknowledged by Apple.

Apple Security Flaw Discovered On iPhone, MacBook

Apple has published two security reports explaining the security flaws. Two bugs were found within the WebKit, which is Apple's browser engine powering Safari and other applications. The first vulnerability would allow hackers and people with malicious intent complete access to an iPhone or a MacBook.

The other vulnerability was also found on browser engines used by apps like Mail, Safari, and other iOS apps. This vulnerability would allow hackers and attackers to execute codes that could download malware on a user's device.

The Apple report doesn't talk about how the security flaw appeared on Apple devices. It also skips on important details like where the vulnerabilities came from and how many people were affected. A report by Mashable quotes security experts who claim almost all iPhones and MacBooks have been affected by the vulnerability.

How To Stay Safe From Security Flaws?

Luckily, Apple has already released security patches and updates to fix the new vulnerability and bugs prevailing on iPhones and MacBooks. So, all users need to do is update their devices with these steps:

Step 1: Open the Settings app

Step 2: Click on General > Software Update

Step 3: Check if there's any pending update. If yes, click on the update

Step 4: The security update will download and automatically install on your device. Make sure your phone or laptop is plugged in.

Apart from keeping your devices updated to the latest versions, make sure you don't download third-party applications. Apple has built its ecosystem with blocks for third-party apps, yet, it's best to avoid external files entering your devices. It's also advised to avoid using public Wi-Fi connections as these can also be portals for malicious activities.

Published On August 22, 2022
