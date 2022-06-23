Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Leaked; Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Confirmed

Asus is expanding its product offering to include new smartphones and laptops. One of the new devices incoming is the Asus ROG Phone 6. The upcoming Asus gaming phone will launch on July 5. The Asus ROG Phone 6 features and specifications were spotted online.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Specifications Revealed

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 will feature a lot of gaming features. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma has revealed its key features ahead of the launch. If these leaks are to be believed, the upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6 will flaunt a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution.

The phone is also tipped to include enhanced haptics with advanced gaming triggers for a better gaming experience. Under the hood, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is tipped to draw power from the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Reports also claim this will be one of the first smartphones with an upgraded processor.

If these reports are true, the new ROG Phone 6 will include up to 18GB RAM and 1TB in-built storage. The massive storage is a huge upgrade on the Asus ROG Phone 6, whereas its predecessor had only 512GB of storage. We can also expect Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with a custom OS on top.

In the camera department, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is said to get a 64MP primary shooter. Asus is also said to have included improved OIS and optics on the upcoming ROG Phone. The new gaming smartphone was spotted with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Asus ROG Phone 6 Launch In India: What To Expect?

Asus also has a unique way to keep this massive battery phone. The brand has brought in a bigger vapor chamber and a graphite sheet, which will ensure users won't have to face the heat while gaming.

Presently, the Asus ROG Phone 6 launch date is still under wraps. The popular brand is tipped to launch three new accessories alongside. What's more, the brand is rumored to be working on an Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro model as well. However, it's best to take this piece of information with a grain of salt until official confirmation.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles