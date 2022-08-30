Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching On September 19; Most Powerful Dimensity 9000+ Phone?

Asus Zenfone 9 was recently launched, bringing advanced features to the smartphone industry. The brand is gearing up for another mobile launch, namely the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The upcoming gaming smartphone will likely feature the Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a massive battery, and an immersive display.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launch Date

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will launch on September 19 at 8 PM Taipei time (around 5:30 PM India time). Asus took to Twitter and other social media platforms to formally announce the launch of the new smartphone. As the name suggests, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will join the league of the Asus ROG Phone 6 series.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Features: What To Expect?

The Asus ROG Phone 6 launched with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Rumors suggest the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will launch with the Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is said to be more powerful than the Snapdragon processor. The alleged AnTuTu scores of the Dimensity processor were 11,46,594 points.

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is said to feature a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It's also said to offer a massive 6,000 mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support as spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website.

Rumors also suggest the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will offer multiple configurations of up to 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. All of these features make the new Asus ROG Phone ideal for gaming. It's also said to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera at the rear.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate In India

Presently, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is available in India, starting from Rs. 71,999. The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will likely bear a similar price tag, if not more expensive. The upcoming gaming phone is tipped to launch in select European and Asian markets before arriving in India.

