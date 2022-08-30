Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launching On September 19; Most Powerful Dimensity 9000+ Phone?

By

Advertisement

Asus Zenfone 9 was recently launched, bringing advanced features to the smartphone industry. The brand is gearing up for another mobile launch, namely the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate. The upcoming gaming smartphone will likely feature the Dimensity 9000+ SoC, a massive battery, and an immersive display.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Launch Date

The Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will launch on September 19 at 8 PM Taipei time (around 5:30 PM India time). Asus took to Twitter and other social media platforms to formally announce the launch of the new smartphone. As the name suggests, the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will join the league of the Asus ROG Phone 6 series.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate Features: What To Expect?

The Asus ROG Phone 6 launched with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 processor. Rumors suggest the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will launch with the Dimensity 9000+ SoC, which is said to be more powerful than the Snapdragon processor. The alleged AnTuTu scores of the Dimensity processor were 11,46,594 points.

The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is said to feature a similar 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. It's also said to offer a massive 6,000 mAh battery paired with 65W fast charging support as spotted on the Chinese 3C certification website.

Rumors also suggest the Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will offer multiple configurations of up to 18GB RAM and 512GB storage. All of these features make the new Asus ROG Phone ideal for gaming. It's also said to include a 50MP Sony IMX766 camera at the rear.

Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate In India

Presently, the Asus ROG Phone 6 is available in India, starting from Rs. 71,999. The upcoming Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate will likely bear a similar price tag, if not more expensive. The upcoming gaming phone is tipped to launch in select European and Asian markets before arriving in India.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Meta & Jio Platforms Join Forces To Bring JioMart On WhatsApp

Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED Review: Strictly For Professionals

AMD Ryzen 7000 Series Of "Zen 4" Processors Launched

Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 India Launch Soon; What To Expect?

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models To Get 30W Fast Charging Support; But Can It Beat Android?

ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ Promises To Be The World’s First 42-Inch OLED Gaming Monitor

Vivo Y35 With 44W Flash Charge, 50MP Triple Cameras Launched In India: Should You Buy?

Asus ROG Strix SCAR 15 (2022) G533 Review: A Gamer’s Delight

Reliance Launches JioAirFiber Ultra-High-Speed Wireless Broadband; Everything To Know

Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED, Vivobook S 14 Flip, Vivobook 15 Touch Launched In India

Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Made For Affordable 5G Phones?

Asus ROG Strix XG32UQ Gaming Monitor Launched: Packs 4K Resolution, 160Hz Refresh Rate
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Asus smartphones mobiles gaming
Published On August 30, 2022
Read more...