If you are planning to buy the latest iPhone 14, then you could save a lot of money on it by exchanging your old smartphone. The new iPhone 14 series comprises four models - iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The lineup is priced starting from Rs. 79,900 but there is a chance to get a whopping discount of up to Rs. 26,000 on the same. Let's take a look at the offer in detail.

How to Buy Apple iPhone 14 for Rs. 53,900

The iPhone 14 standard variant costs Rs. 79,900 but you can purchase it for a rather lower cost of Rs. 53,900 via the India iStore. This is not a flat discount and involves bank discounts and exchange deals. The India iStore, the Apple authorized store offers a Rs. 5,000 cashback promotion for HDFC Bank debit and credit card users. It will also offer a further exchange incentive of Rs. 3,000. Together, these offers bring the effective price of the iPhone 14 down to Rs. 71,900.

In addition, users of the iPhone 11 who want to upgrade to the iPhone 14 will be able to get up to Rs. 18,000 discount on trading in their old phone. The discount is based on the condition and functioning of the device. The India iStore site will also accept other smartphones for exchange but the value of the device might be lower.

Other Apple iPhone 14 Discounts

As per the listing on the official Apple website, the exchange discount ranges from Rs. 2,200 to Rs. 58,730. To get a better discount for your old phone, you can visit the official Apple website and check out the trade-in value of your current phone.

If you choose the online retailers Amazon and Flipkart, then you will get Rs. 5,000 bank cashback on these platforms. Also, there are exchange offers but the discount is different. Given that both retailers are all set to host their festival season sales this month, we can expect significant discounts and offers on iPhones. If you cannot afford the iPhone 14, then you buy the iPhone 13, which is available starting from Rs. 69,900.

