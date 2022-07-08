Clownfish Wallpaper On iOS 16 Beta 3: People Just Cant Get Over This

The original Apple iPhone, which is now called the iPhone 1 came with a clownfish wallpaper for the lock screen. That Clownfish wallpaper seems to have a huge fan following, as the company has reintroduced the same but higher resolution clownfish wallpaper on the latest iOS 16 beta 3 software update for the eligible iPhones.

Apple is introducing a lot of customization features on iOS, which allows users to customize the lock screen using various widgets and wallpapers. While this is nothing new for Android users, the ability to completely transform the lock screen has made loyal iPhone users happy.

Clownfish Wallpaper On iOS 16 Beta 3

Apple recently released the third version of iOS 16 beta, which seems to fix some of the bugs from the earlier builds. While there is no new feature on the iOS 16 Beta 3, Apple has included a surprise -- the same clownfish wallpaper which has now become like a nostalgia moment for Apple fanboys.

What Makes Clownfish Wallpaper Special?

When Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple introduced the iPhone to the world, the device has the same clownfish lock screen as the original iPhone. Now, with the iOS 16 Beta 3, the same wallpaper will also be available for modern iPhones.

Clownfish Wallpaper Gets Upgraded

While the clownfish wallpaper on the iPhone 1 was a pretty low-resolution one, the new variant of the clownfish wallpaper looks more detailed and more vivid. Not just that, there is also depth in the image, and the new clownfish wallpaper on the iOS 16 Beta 3 looks like a 3D picture.

How To Get Clownfish Wallpaper On Your iPhone?

If you own a fairly modern iPhone, then sing-up for the Apple developers program and install the latest beta version of iOS 16 on your iPhone. Go to Settings > Wallpapers > Collections > Clownfish and click on the same to apply the new clownfish wallpaper on your Apple iPhone.

Do note that, even though some of the older iPhones support iOS 16, they might not get all the features such as lock screen customization, hence, the new clownfish wallpaper would only be available on modern Apple iPhones such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles