Clownfish Wallpaper On iOS 16 Beta 3: People Just Cant Get Over This

By

Advertisement

The original Apple iPhone, which is now called the iPhone 1 came with a clownfish wallpaper for the lock screen. That Clownfish wallpaper seems to have a huge fan following, as the company has reintroduced the same but higher resolution clownfish wallpaper on the latest iOS 16 beta 3 software update for the eligible iPhones.

Apple is introducing a lot of customization features on iOS, which allows users to customize the lock screen using various widgets and wallpapers. While this is nothing new for Android users, the ability to completely transform the lock screen has made loyal iPhone users happy.

Clownfish Wallpaper On iOS 16 Beta 3

Apple recently released the third version of iOS 16 beta, which seems to fix some of the bugs from the earlier builds. While there is no new feature on the iOS 16 Beta 3, Apple has included a surprise -- the same clownfish wallpaper which has now become like a nostalgia moment for Apple fanboys.

What Makes Clownfish Wallpaper Special?

When Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple introduced the iPhone to the world, the device has the same clownfish lock screen as the original iPhone. Now, with the iOS 16 Beta 3, the same wallpaper will also be available for modern iPhones.

Clownfish Wallpaper Gets Upgraded

While the clownfish wallpaper on the iPhone 1 was a pretty low-resolution one, the new variant of the clownfish wallpaper looks more detailed and more vivid. Not just that, there is also depth in the image, and the new clownfish wallpaper on the iOS 16 Beta 3 looks like a 3D picture.

How To Get Clownfish Wallpaper On Your iPhone?

If you own a fairly modern iPhone, then sing-up for the Apple developers program and install the latest beta version of iOS 16 on your iPhone. Go to Settings > Wallpapers > Collections > Clownfish and click on the same to apply the new clownfish wallpaper on your Apple iPhone.

Do note that, even though some of the older iPhones support iOS 16, they might not get all the features such as lock screen customization, hence, the new clownfish wallpaper would only be available on modern Apple iPhones such as the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and the iPhone 13 series of smartphones.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

BSNL Reduces Benefits Of Rs. 399, Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plans; Validity Gets Reduced

Apple Lockdown Mode To Protect iPhones, iPads & Macs From Spyware Attacks; Here's How

EU’s New Legislation To Change Apple iMessage, WhatsApp Forever

Apple Likely To Launch Extreme Sports Watch With Strong Metal Case, Large Screen

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro 5G With Dimensity 810 SoCs Launched In India; Price & Specs

Apple Watch Series 8 Tipped With Fever-Detection Sensor, S8 Chip; New Features To Expect

What’s Stopping Companies From Making Waterproof Phones?

Apple CarPlay Will Make Paying For Fuel Easy: Here’s How

RailTel Announces RailWire SATRANG Unlimited Broadband Plans With Complimentary OTT Subscription

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Tipped With USB Type-C Port, Heart Rate Sensor; Should You Buy?

Realme C35 6GB RAM Variant Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 15,999

Apple MacBook Air M2 Sale Date Revealed; Should You Buy This Upgraded Laptop?
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Apple iOS news iPhone
Published On July 8, 2022
Read more...