Coca-Cola Phone Design Leaks: Is It A Rebranded Realme Android Smartphone?

Coca-Cola, the world's most recognized brand, is launching a smartphone. The Coca-Cola phone should officially arrive in India in the next few weeks. The soft-drink company appears to be collaborating with a smartphone manufacturer, presumably from China, to get the Coca-Cola Android smartphone manufactured. The leak which offers a glimpse of the Coca-Cola smartphone hints at some of the specifications and features. Let's look at all the available information on the Coca-Cola Phone.

Coca-Cola Phone Leaks Online; Will Launch In India

Coca-Cola is reportedly collaborating with an unknown smartphone company to manufacture its smartphone, which appears to be drenched in the brand's signature red color. The Coca-Cola Phone or the Cola Phone should launch in India this quarter, claims a new leak about the device.

The single image leaked in the tweet shows the back panel of the Cola Phone. The smartphone appears to have a dual-rear camera setup and a single LED flash.

The circular, dual camera setup with individual camera cutouts has already appeared on smartphones such as the Realme 10, Realme C33, and Oppo A78. Hence, it is a little tricky to ascertain the original manufacturer. However, the dual camera setup is usually present on budget Android smartphones.

The leaked design also indicates the volume rockers on the Cola Phone are along the right edge, which suggests the power button could be on the left. The image doesn't offer any clue about the power button, but it is possible the device may have a recessed power button which would double as the fingerprint scanner.

Needless to mention, the most prominent aspect of the Cola Phone, is the large Coca-Cola branding on the back panel of the mystery smartphone. The phone seems to have a gradient back panel, with the color shade going from lighter to darker moving from left to right on the back panel.

Is The Cola Phone A Rebranded Realme 10?

The image of the Cola Phone doesn't confirm, however, the design, camera layout, and volume rockers, suggest Coca-Cola may have collaborated with Realme. The device Coca-Cola has chosen to slap on its branding appears to be a Realme 10.

If true, the Cola Phone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 paired with a Mali G57 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone could have a 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Realme 10 has a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP B&W sensor. It packs a 5000mAh battery unit, which supports 33W SuperVOOC charging over a Type-C port.