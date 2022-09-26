Couldnt Buy iPhone 13 on Flipkart? This Croma Sale Might Be Offering A Similar Deal

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale introduced many discount deals on a wide range of products, including the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 deal was bumper, but it soon went out of stock. If you're still planning to get a new iPhone 13, the Croma festive sale might be the best place to head to.

The iPhone 13 deal is available on the Tata Neu app as well as Croma online and offline store. As part of the discount deal, buyers can get the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 51,990. This is close to the initial Flipkart offer for Rs. 49,990 that sold like hot cakes when the sale opened for Plus members.

Get iPhone 13 at a Discount on Croma

The Croma Festival of Dreams Sale is offering the iPhone 13 128GB model for Rs. 51,990. This discount deal will be unlocked today, September 26, at 4:45 PM. The teaser poster suggests the price cut on the iPhone includes offers from ICICI Bank.

The Croma sale is offering a 10 percent instant discount with ICICI Bank credit cards, bringing down the price of the iPhone 13 to Rs. 51,990. But without the bank offer, the iPhone 13 will be available for Rs. 64,990.

Should You Buy iPhone 13?

Apple launched the iPhone 14 lineup a few weeks back with many upgrades to the Pro variants. However, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are quite identical to its predecessor, the iPhone 13 series. This is why the iPhone 13 for Rs. 51,990 is a good deal to consider, especially if you want to switch from Android to an iPhone.

Previously, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale announced the iPhone 13 for Rs. 49,990. This soon became a hot-selling item at the sale, and the e-commerce giant hiked the price. Despite the change in price, the iPhone 13 128GB model was soon out of stock. So, if you missed getting the iPhone 13 on Flipkart, the Croma sale is the best place to try your luck.