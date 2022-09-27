Flipkart Offering Rs. 10,000 Coupon for Cancelled iPhone 13 Orders

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 offered some crazy deals on the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and even the iPhone 11. However, due to massive demand, the company had to increase the price of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12, which made a lot of customers angry.

The saga does not end there, as the company has canceled several iPhone 13 orders for no reason, sparking a social media outrage from customers with the hashtag "BoycottFlipkart". It now looks like Flipkart is trying to control the damage by offering a discount coupon worth Rs. 10,000 for select users.

Several users on Twitter have now confirmed that Flipkart is offering a flat discount coupon of Rs. 10,000 for select customers whose iPhone 13 order was canceled for a valid reason. However, to get that cash back, eligible users will have to contact the customer case, which will allow them to buy the iPhone 13 for Rs. 48,000.

As this is something unofficial, it is unclear if Flipkart will provide the cashback coupon for every user whose iPhone 13 order was canceled. Users can try their luck by contacting Flipkart customers care, if they are lucky, they can get an iPhone 13 at a discounted price. Currently, it is unclear if the coupon can only be redeemed against the iPhone 13 or can also be used to buy other devices with a flat discount of Rs. 10,000.

iPhone 13 Price During Flipkart Big Billion Days

The base variant of the iPhone 13 with 128GB of internal storage is currently retailing for Rs. 57,990 on Flipkart. Users with select bank cards can get a bit of a discount on the device. Similarly, the iPhone 13 is also on sale on Chroma for just Rs. 51,990.