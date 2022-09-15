Future Samsung Galaxy S Series Might Skip Physical Buttons; How Practical Will It Be?

Samsung Galaxy S series is one of the most premium flagship range in the market. Presently, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G is the most premium offering from the South Korean brand. A new report suggests the future S series smartphones will get a design revamp, skipping all physical buttons.

Samsung Galaxy S Series Without Physical Buttons

One of the major design overhauls that Samsung has offered recently is merging the Galaxy Note series with the Galaxy S series. This brought in the S Pen support to the premium S flagships. But apart from this, Samsung hasn't offered any major design changes to its most premium smartphone range.

This might change now according to a leak by tipster @OreXda. If the tipster is to be believed, the future Samsung Galaxy S series will skip physical buttons, including the volume and power rockers.

Apparently, the new Samsung Galaxy S phones will have in-display software controls to control the volume or turn on the device. The tipster also states this redesigned smartphone will likely launch in 2025, giving Samsung ample time to work on the functionality of the button-less smartphone.

How Does a Phone Work Without Physical Buttons?

Samsung isn't the first brand to think of a smartphone or a device without physical buttons. Apple also thought of something similar when it removed the Escape button on the MacBook series. However, Apple received a major backlash for the same and had to reintroduce the Escape button to its laptops.

Apart from Samsung and Apple, other OEMs like HTC have also thought of removing the physical keys from their smartphones. But things aren't as simple as they seem. For instance, physical keys are critical if users want to force shut or restart their smartphone.

While there are other ways to control the volume, access the voice assistant, or take a screenshot, a lot of people still use the physical keys for the same. If Samsung is to remove the physical buttons, it needs to provide convenient alternatives to get the job done.

