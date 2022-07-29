Global Smartphone Sales Declined YoY In Q2 2022; Samsung Maintains Top Position

The market research firm IDC (International Data Corporation) has released its latest report for the worldwide smartphone market. The report suggests that the smartphone shipments declined year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022. In addition, the report has shared the details of the market share of most of the smartphone brands including Samsung, which has maintained its top spot.

Smartphone Shipments Dropped by 8.7 Percent YoY

As per the IDC report, the year-on-year smartphone shipments have dropped by 8.7 percent as compared to the same time last year. The overall sales fell to 286.0 million units, which is around 3.5 percent lesser than the projected sales. Notably, a total of 313.4 million smartphones were sold in the July period in the previous year as per the source, so it's quite a huge drop in the overall sales.

Central & Eastern Europe Markets Witnessed Huge Decline

The Central and Eastern European markets saw the largest second-quarter decline. In these regions, smartphone sales dropped by 36.5 percent year-on-year. The report suggests that the main reason behind this is the Ukraine crisis. The CEE smartphone market only accounts for six percent of the overall market. So, the Chinese market received the biggest drop of 14.3 percent year-on-year.

Asian markets (excluding Japan and China), which have half of the global shipments, saw a drop of 2.2 percent in Q2 2022. All other markets, except for Canada, saw a decline in shipments in the low-to-mid single digits.

Samsung Grabs Top Position

As per IDC, Samsung maintained its top position in the global smartphone market. The company shipped a total of around 62.4 million units in Q2 2022 and got a market share of 21.8 percent. Apple took the second spot by shipping a total of approx. 44.6 million iPhone units and gaining a market share of 15.6 percent. Xiaomi took third place by shipping 39.5 million units and grabbing a market share of 13.8 percent.

Talking about the other brands, Vivo took fourth place by shipping 24.8 million smartphones during the period. Oppo tied with Vivo by shipping around 24.7 million phones. The report also mentions that Oppo and Vivo saw double-digit YoY losses in shipments in Q2 2022.

That said, due to the chip shortages globally, the challenges for the smartphones and other tech product industries are expected to grow for the rest of the year.

