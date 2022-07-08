The Latest Android 12 Security Update Activates VoLTE On Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

By

Advertisement

Google has released the latest version of the security update to the Pixel series of smartphones for July 2022. This update increases the security and keeps the Pixel smartphones up-to-date, it also adds an important feature to the current Pixel flagship smartphones -- the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

According to Google's blog post, Google will enable the VoLTE feature on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, powered by the new Tensor processor in select markets. Do note that, the additional VoLTE calling feature is only enabled on EMEA/APAC variants of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

What Is VoLTE And Is It Important?

VoLTE or voice-over LTE is one of the prominent features of the 4G network. On phones that do not support VoLTE, the network is switched back to 2G or 3G while making a voice call. Due to the limited bandwidth, the audio calls made using 2G or 3G will not be as clear as a voice call made using VoLTE technology.

When a phone switches to a 2G/3G network, the 4G connection disconnects, hence, it also affects the download and upload speed during the call. When it comes to VoLTE, users can still get the best download and upload speeds even during a voice call. Hence, VoLTE is one of the prominent features of 4G wireless technology.

Soure  

Most of the smartphones in markets like India support VoLTE, including budget and affordable smartphones. Given the very same feature is now coming to the European and Asian market variants of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, users will now be able to get more from these devices.

Is This Feature Coming To Indian Market?

While Google has not officially launched the Pixel 6 or the Pixel 6 Pro in India, the devices are available on platforms like Amazon. Given the additional VoLTE feature is only enabled in select markets, if the device is being imported from a specific market, the Indian variant of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro will also receive this update.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

BSNL Reduces Benefits Of Rs. 399, Rs. 1,499 Prepaid Plans; Validity Gets Reduced

Google Fast Pair Support Now Available On Wear OS Powered Devices

EU’s New Legislation To Change Apple iMessage, WhatsApp Forever

Apple Reportedly Intensifies Efforts To Build Google Search Alternative

Clownfish Wallpaper On iOS 16 Beta 3: People Just Can't Get Over This

TikTok Likely To Face Ban In US; FCC Writes To Apple, Google To Bar Video Platform

Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Pro 5G With Dimensity 810 SoCs Launched In India; Price & Specs

Google To Shut Down Hangouts; Steps To Migrate To Google Chat

What’s Stopping Companies From Making Waterproof Phones?

Google Announces Gmail Offline To Send Emails Without Internet: How It Works

RailTel Announces RailWire SATRANG Unlimited Broadband Plans With Complimentary OTT Subscription

Suspended Google Engineer Claims LaMDA AI Can “Escape Control”

Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Google Pixel News Smartphones
Published On July 8, 2022
Read more...