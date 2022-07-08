The Latest Android 12 Security Update Activates VoLTE On Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro

Google has released the latest version of the security update to the Pixel series of smartphones for July 2022. This update increases the security and keeps the Pixel smartphones up-to-date, it also adds an important feature to the current Pixel flagship smartphones -- the Google Pixel 6 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro.

According to Google's blog post, Google will enable the VoLTE feature on the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, powered by the new Tensor processor in select markets. Do note that, the additional VoLTE calling feature is only enabled on EMEA/APAC variants of the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro.

What Is VoLTE And Is It Important?

VoLTE or voice-over LTE is one of the prominent features of the 4G network. On phones that do not support VoLTE, the network is switched back to 2G or 3G while making a voice call. Due to the limited bandwidth, the audio calls made using 2G or 3G will not be as clear as a voice call made using VoLTE technology.

When a phone switches to a 2G/3G network, the 4G connection disconnects, hence, it also affects the download and upload speed during the call. When it comes to VoLTE, users can still get the best download and upload speeds even during a voice call. Hence, VoLTE is one of the prominent features of 4G wireless technology.