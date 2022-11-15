Google Pixel Fold Leaked Renders Reveal Design, Camera Details; Can It Beat Samsung’s Dominance?

Advertisement

Google recently announced the Pixel 7 series with much fanfare. Prior to the launch, the rumor mill was buzzing with a possible foldable phone from the Android maker. Now, a new leaked render reveals how the rumored Google Pixel Fold might look. But can the new Google Pixel Fold break Samsung's dominance in the foldable market?

The leak comes from Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, who's given us a first glimpse of the alleged foldable phone from Google. While the rumored Google Pixel Fold is inspired heavily by the Pixel 7 series, it still seems to stand out with its distinct design details.

Google Pixel Fold Renders Leaked

The leaked renders of the alleged Google Pixel Fold highlight the long and distinct visor that houses the camera sensors. This is also identical to the Pixel 7 lineup. It looks like Google might be making a standard design for Pixel smartphones.

The Google Pixel Fold renders highlight three sensors as part of the rear camera setup with an LED flash but their exact details are unknown. Up front, the outer display seems to include a punch-hole camera, and there might be another camera sensor on the unfolded, larger display.

Previous leaks suggest Google's foldable phone will feature a pair of 9.5MP sensors for the inner camera screen and the punch-hole camera. One can expect advanced camera features identical to the Pixel 7 series.

Advertisement

Besides, the Google Pixel Fold renders reveal noticeable borders on the main inner display. While the overall frame appears sleek, this foldable phone might be quite heavy - as the report claims. One can also spot dual speakers, volume rockers, and the power button with the fingerprint reader.

Google Pixel Fold vs Samsung Galaxy Fold

The report also claims the upcoming Google Pixel Fold could cost $1,799 (around ₹1,45,656). As one can see, the upcoming Google Pixel Fold will be up against the Samsung Galaxy Fold lineup. Currently, most of the specs of the Google Pixel Fold are still under wraps.

But Google's foldable might be one of the biggest competitors to Samsung's dominance. The report states that this is one of Google's most secretive and heavily guarded devices. Since the leaks have started slipping through the cracks, we might see more of the foldable phone in the coming days.

Also read: Apple could launch foldable iPad in 2024

More GOOGLE News

Google Pixel 7a to Get Major Upgrades Over Pixel 6a; 90Hz Display, Wireless Charging Tipped

Google To Release Chrome Emergency Update To Patch ‘High Severity’ Flaws

Google Stadia Refunds Start Today: Failed Cloud Gaming Platform Paying Back Gamers

Gmail Users Get Redesigned Layout; No Going Back To 'Original View'

Google Launches ‘Code as Policies’: AI Coding Tool Will Help Train Robots

Google Assistant Gets Parental Controls: Here's How To Use New Child-Friendly Features

Gmail 'Undo Send' Timer Can Recall, Cancel, Or Unsend An Email: Here’s How To Use The Hidden Tool

Google Has Indefinitely Postponed In-App Billing Policy In India Following CCI Fines

Google Upgrading Cloud Storage From 15GB to 1TB For Free: Is There A Hidden Motive?

Did India Arm-Twist Google into Allowing Android TV OEMs to Build Amazon's Fire TV Offerings?

Google Maps Now Lets You Check Air Quality In Your Area: Here's How To Check It

Rumoured Pixel G10 Could Join Google Pixel 7 Lineup; Here's What To Expect
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: Google foldable phones Google Pixel smartphones
Published On November 15, 2022
Read more...