Google Pixel Mini Smartphone Likely on Cards; What to Expect?

Google recently confirmed that the 'Made by Google' event is slated for October 6. At this event, the company will launch its next-generation smartphones in the Pixel 7 series and the Pixel Watch. While we are a few weeks ahead of this event, reports related to a compact smartphone - Google Pixel Mini have started surfacing online.

Google Pixel Mini Could Be on Cards

As per a report from a well-known tipster Digital Chat Station, Google is working on a Pixel Mini smartphone. The tipster stated that this small-screen flagship smartphone could be codenamed Neila. Also, it was claimed that the Pixel Mini could feature a similar design as the other Pixel smartphones, with a punch-hole cutout at the center of the display, and a dual-tone rear panel design with the camera visor.

Unfortunately, it remains to be seen if this smartphone will belong to the Pixel 7 series and if it could be dubbed Pixel 7 Mini. While the upcoming Google products are usually spotted in the codebase, the Pixel Mini is yet to be found in the software.

For now, the tipster has shed light only on these details of the alleged Pixel Mini. Perhaps, we can expect the company to confirm the presence of this compact flagship smartphone or its details in the coming days.

How Could it Be Perceived?

Google is speculated to launch a Mini variant of its Pixel smartphones at a time when Apple has discontinued its iPhone mini models, in favor of the iPhone 14 Plus variant. The reason for Apple to make this move is the low sales of the iPhone 13 mini launched last year and the growing popularity of big-screen smartphones. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 14 Plus pre-orders have been lower than the iPhone 13 mini pre-orders from 2021.

That said, only time will answer how the Google Pixel Mini (if it exists) will be perceived.

