Honor 80 Series Specifications Revealed: 160MP Camera, Snapdragon 8+G1 SoC And More

Honor is about to launch its Honor 80 series of smartphones next week. The company has been steadily offering snippets of information about its upcoming Android smartphones. Mobile phones belonging to the Honor 80 series are quite unique primarily because the company has opted for different chipsets, presumably to finetune the price. Let's look at the specifications, features, expected price, and competition of the Honor 80 series.

Honor 80 Series Has Four Models And Each Has Different SoC

The Honor 80 series reportedly consists of four models. Honor has confirmed the Standard variant of the Honor 80 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, and the Pro variant will have the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

There's no confirmation about the chipset powering the Honor 80 Pro+ smartphone, which, as the name suggests, could be the top-end variant. The Honor 80 SE model could have the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, which is a premium and capable SoC, but may have been used to lower the price a little.

The base Honor 80 SE, the Honor 80 standard, the Honor 80 Pro, and the Honor 80 Pro+ are rumored to have slightly varying battery capacities but may feature an AMOLED display. Moreover, the Honor 80 Pro+ would support 100W fast charging, while the other models would support 66W fast charging.

All the upcoming Android smartphones in the Honor 80 series would run the latest Android 13 OS with Magic UI 7.0 custom skin on top. And all the devices will have a dual front-facing camera setup housed in a pill-shaped island.

Honor has also revealed some details of the rear camera setup, which could be the highlight of the Honor 80 Pro+. The triple camera setup on the back has a 160MP main camera lens that would be supported by a custom version of the Samsung ISOCELL sensor.

Honor To Compete In Multiple Price Brackets?

The Honor smartphones belonging to the Honor 80 series are diverse. They do not pack a common chipset, and the company may offer multiple variants of these devices with varying RAM and internal storage. This could help Honor offer the Honor 80 series smartphones in multiple price brackets.

Honor hasn't hinted at the prices of these smartphones. However, the company has used the latest chipsets, which suggests these devices could easily compete with upcoming phones from Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, and others. It is not clear if the upcoming Honor 80 series smartphones could arrive in India, after they launch in China on November 23.