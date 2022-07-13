Honor X40i has been launched as a mid-range smartphone in the brand's home market of China. The device has arrived as the successor to the Honor X30i, which was introduced last year. The major highlights of the Honor X40i include a slim body featuring a 7.43mm waistline, dual rear cameras, and a massive 40W fast charging technology for a mid-range device.

Honor X40i Specifications, Features

The Honor X40i comes with a flat body with a punch-hole display and a dual large camera setup on the back. The smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security features. The handset has a 6.7-inch full HD+ LCD display, which has a resolution of 2,388 x 1,089 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.9:9. Software-wise, the device boots Magic UI 6.1, which is based on the Android 12 version.

The Honor X40i is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, which is based on the 7nm fabrication process. The SoC provides up to 2.2GHz of clock speed and is paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 processor. The device comes in three RAM and memory variants - 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

The camera features of the Honor X40i include a 50MP primary shooter with an aperture of f/1.8. The main sensor is accompanied by a 2MP depth camera that has an aperture of f/2.4. For selfies and video calling purposes, there's an 8MP lens with an aperture of f/2.0.

In terms of connectivity, the Honor X40i has 5G SA / NSA support, dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS with GLONASS, and the USB Type-C charging port. A 4,500 mAh battery with 40W fast charging support keeps the whole package running.

Honor X40i Price, Availability, Colors

The Honor X40i has been priced at Yuan 1,599 (around Rs. 19,000) for the variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone's model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is being offered for around Rs. 21,300. The most high-end model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will set the buyers back by approx. Rs. 23,700. The device will be going on sale in China in the coming days in Rose, Silver, Green, and Black color options.

