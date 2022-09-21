Honor X6 With HD+ Display, Helio G25 SoC Launched; India Price, Availability

Honor has been steadily expanding its product base with new devices. One such product is the Honor X6 smartphone which packs a 5,000 mAh battery, 50MP dual cameras, and other powerful features. Presently, the Chinese brand released the new Honor X6 for the Saudi Arabian market and might announce it for other markets soon.

Honor X6 Features: What's New?

The newly launched Honor X6 smartphone flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD panel with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The display supports a 60Hz refresh rate and features a 20:9 aspect ratio. The new smartphone also includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security.

Under the hood, the Honor X6 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G25 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of default storage. The new Honor smartphone runs Android 12 OS with the Magic UI 6.1 custom skin.

At the rear, the Honor X6 sports a dual-camera setup with a 50MP primary lens. It also packs a 2MP macro sensor along with an LED flash. Up front, there's a 5MP front camera for selfies and video calling, housed in the waterdrop notch. The cameras support features like portrait mode, panorama, 1080p video recording support, and more.

The Honor X6 packs a 5,000 mAh battery but skips fast charging support. Instead, users get a standard 10W charging adapter with the box. It also includes the usual connectivity options like Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm audio jack, and so on.

Honor X6 Price

Presently, the Honor X6 is only available in the Saudi Arabian market. Buyers can choose from three color variants: Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver. The brand is yet to disclose the pricing and availability of the new smartphone. The India pricing and availability are still unclear.

The features indicate the Honor X6 is an affordable smartphone that could cost less than Rs. 15,000 when it arrives in India. Additionally, the brand is gearing up to launch the Honor Pad 8 via Flipkart for the Indian market.