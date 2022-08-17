Infinix Hot 12 With 50MP AI Triple Cameras, 6,000 mAh Battery Launched: Starts From Rs. 9,499

Infinix has been expanding its product offering to include a new stream of affordable smartphones. One of the new launches includes the Infinix Hot 12, which packs premium features like a massive 6,000 mAh battery. The Infinix Hot 12 is exclusive on Flipkart just like most other Infinix smartphones.

Infinix Hot 12 Features: What's New?

The new Infinix Hot 12 flaunts a 6.82-inch HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate for a smoother gaming experience. Infinix has also brought in a durable double-flag edge design for the smartphone to give it a sturdy build.

Under the hood, the Infinix Hot 12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 processor that comes with some game-centric features. The Infinix Hot 12 offers 4GB RAM that can be expanded by another 3GB, offering a total of up to 7GB RAM, which further makes it ideal for multitasking.

At the rear, the Infinix Hot 12 packs a triple-camera setup with a 50MP AI primary camera paired with a quad-LED flash. The camera setup also includes a 2MP secondary shooter and an AI-supporting lens. There's also an 8MP camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

The Infinix Hot 12 also includes 64GB storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB. Additionally, the Infinix Hot 12 comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support. Infinix has also included Cinematic Dual Speakers with DTS support that enhances the overall audio experience.

The Infinix Hot 12 runs Android 12 with the XOS custom skin on top. It also includes the usual connectivity options like a USB Type-C port for charging, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and others.

Infinix Hot 12 Price In India

The Infinix Hot 12 price is Rs. 9,499 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model. The new Infinix phone will go on sale from August 23 at 12 PM via Flipkart. Buyers can choose from Exploratory Blue, Polar Black, Purple, and Turquoise Cyan color options. The Infinix Hot 12 is now one of the most attractive smartphones under Rs. 10,000 for its 50MP triple cameras, massive battery, and other rich features.

