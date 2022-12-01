Infinix Hot 20 5G With 12 5G Bands Launched: Can It Be A Good Affordable 5G Device?

Infinix has introduced its affordable 5G smartphone, the Infinix Hot 20 5G, in the Indian market. It will be the cheapest 5G device in its lineup and joins the already available Infinix Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and the Zero 5G smartphones. Despite being a budget offering, it packs in 12 Indian 5G bands. Let's have a look at its specifications and how it stacks up against the competition.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Features, Specifications

The Infinix Hot 20 5G smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch LCD with a full HD+ screen resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. Infinix specifies that it is using a layer of Panda Glass protection on the display.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset with support for 5G connectivity. The chipset is built on the 6nm fabrication process and features two ARM Cortex-A76 cores clocked at 2.4 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, accompanied by an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU. The brand's Infinix Note 12 5G device is also powered by the same chipset.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G comes with a rectangular camera island housing the dual camera setup. It gets a 50MP primary camera and an ancillary AI camera. Selfies and video calling duties are handled by the 8MP sensor housed in the waterdrop notch on the display.

Some noteworthy features of the device include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, face unlock, dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, dual SIM, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm audio jack, virtual RAM expansion, DTS Audio support, and a microSD card slot, among others. The Hot 20 5G is backed by a 5000mAh battery coupled with 18W fast charging support.

Infinix Hot 20 5G: Price And Competition

The Infinix Hot 20 5G smartphone comes at a price tag of ₹11,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant. It comes in Blaster Green, Racing Black, and Space Blue colorways. The handset will go on sale on December 9, 2022.

The Infinix Hot 20 5G will have to compete against stiff competitors such as the Lava Blaze 5G and the Poco M4 Pro 5G, which retail around the same price point.