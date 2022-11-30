Infinix Hot 20S Launched: Gaming Smartphone With Helio G96 SoC, 8GB RAM

Infinix has launched the Infinix Hot 20S, which appears to be a capable, entry-level Android smartphone suitable for gaming. The device could belong to the Infinix Hot 20 series which will soon arrive in India. Let's look at the specifications, features, launch price, availability, and competition of the latest Android smartphone from Infinix.

Infinix Hot 20S Launched In The Philippines

Infinix Hot 20S has been launched in the Philippines. It is the latest handset from the brand owned by China's Transsion Group. The MediaTek Helio G96 SoC powers the Android smartphone.

The Infinix Hot 20S is a single smartphone and not part of any series, at least in the Philippines. Moreover, there's just a single model of the phone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. A dedicated microSD card slot can extend the storage by up to 512GB.

The Infinix Hot 20S features a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ IPS TFT display with a resolution of 1,080 X 2,460 pixels and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Infinix calls it the HyperVision Gaming-Pro display. The company is trying to position the device as a gaming Android smartphone. The 8GB RAM can be extended to up to 13GB by using a small portion of the inbuilt storage.

The Infinix Hot 20S has a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor with two 2MP sensors. The device gets a quad rear flash setup for extra brightness. There's an 8MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash.

The dual-SIM Infinix Hot 20S packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The device weighs 202 grams and runs Android 12. The rest of the notable hardware and sensors include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, USB type-C port, OTG, GPS, GPS/ A-GPS, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Infinix Hot 20S Price And Competition

The sole 8GB+128GB variant of the Infinix Hot 20S is now available at an inaugural price of PHP 8,499 (approx. ₹12,300). The Android smartphone is available in White, Purple, Blue, and Black color options.

Considering the specifications, Inifinix has priced the Hot 20S very aggressively. The company is planning to launch the Infinix Hot 20 5G series in India on December 1. The series is expected to include Infinix Hot 20 5G and Hot 20 Play. Hence, the Infinix Hot 20S may not arrive in India. The Infinix Hot 20 series might compete with the Lava Blaze series.