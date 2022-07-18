Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G has been quietly launched in China. The phone arrived soon after the company launched the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G smartphones in the Indian market earlier this month. The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G has arrived as the world's first handset with the MediaTek Helio G99 processor.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Design & Specifications

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G sports a boxy design with a waterdrop notch above the screen. There's a large circular camera module on the back to house the three sensors and the multiple LED flash units. The bezels on all sides of the screen are quite slim, just like the Infinix Note 12 Pro 5G variant. The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, but there's no word regarding its screen refresh rate at the moment.

The Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which is based on the 6nm fabrication process. The chipset is paired with the Mali-G57 MC2 graphics processor, 256GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM, which is virtually expandable up to 13GB. Software-wise, the device boots Android 12 out-of-the-box. The handset is quite slim with a 7.8mm waistline.

In the camera department, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G offers a massive 108MP primary shooter on the back with an aperture of f/1.8. The main sensor is accompanied by two 2MP secondary and third shooter. For selfies and video calling, there's a 16MP camera. The connectivity features are standard including 4G LTE, dual-SIM slots, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and a USB Type-C charging port. A 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support keeps the handset running.

Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G Pricing, Availability

According to the listing on Aliexpress, the Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G is priced at $199.90, which roughly translates into Rs. 16,000 in the Indian currency. The phone is available at this price tag from July 18 to July 22. The device is being offered in two color variants - Blue and Gray.

As for the Infinix Note 12 5G and the Note 12 Pro 5G, the phones are available in India for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 17,999, respectively. They are available to buy on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

