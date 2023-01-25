Infinix Note 12i With Helio G85 SoC Launched in India; Price and Specifications

Infinix Note 12i has launched in India today. It is the company's fourth offering in the Note 12 series which already includes the Note 12 5G, Note 12 Pro 5G, and Pro 4G. The latest offering debuted in September last year and the Indian variant comes with the same specifications. The Infinix Note 12i is a budget offering and falls under the Rs 10,000 price bracket. Read on to know what it offers.

Infinix Note 12i Specifications and Features

The Infinix Note 12i sports a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display bearing an FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. It offers 1,000 nits peak brightness and supports Widevine L1 certification. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. The device has a rectangular camera module on the back panel.

On the imaging front, the Infinix Note 12i features triple rear cameras. The setup comprises a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth snapper, and a QVGA third lens. There is an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

Under the hood, the Infinix Note 12i is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. It packs 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. There is also virtual RAM expansion technology. The smartphone features a 10-layer graphene cooling system for heat dissipation. The Infinix Note 12i draws its power from a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 33W fast charging. It runs on XOS 12 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Note 12i include 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm jack.

Infinix Note 12i Pricing and Availability

The Infinix Note 12i carries a price tag of Rs 9,999 and is offered in Force Black and Metaverse Blue colors. The smartphone will go on sale starting January 30th from Flipkart.