Infinix Smart 6 HD, Yet Another Budget Smartphone Launched In India

As teased, the Infinix Smart 6 HD, a new budget smartphone from the company has been launched in India today. This new smartphone borrows most features from the recently launched Smart 6 smartphone that went official in April. It is an Android Go smartphone and features decent specs like its peers.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Specifications

The Infinix Smart 6 HD has been launched with a 6.6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. The screen has a brightness of 500 nits, a screen-to-body ratio of 89% and a Panda MN228 glass protection.

Under its hood, the Infinix smartphone gets the power from a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 processor teamed up with 12nm process. It is teamed up with IMG PowerVR GE GPU, 2GB of RAM alongside 2GB of virtual RAM support, and 32GB of storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of additional storage.

Running Android 11 (Go Edition) topped with XOS 7.6, this new Infinix smartphone features support for dual SIM cards, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a micro USB port. For imaging, the device features an 8MP rear camera sensor with LED Flash and has dual LED flash as well. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor with face unlock support. A 5000mAh battery powers the Infinix Smart 6 HD with the regular 10W charging support.

Infinix Smart 6 HD Price In India

The Infinix Smart 6 HD has been launched in three color options - Aqua Sky, Origin Blue, and Force Black. The device will be up for purchase at an introductory price of Rs. 6,799. Notably, it will be up for sale exclusively via Flipkart as the previous offerings from the company and the first sale of the Infinix Smart 6 HD is slated for August 12.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles