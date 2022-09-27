Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launching on October 5; Highest-Grade Performance Touted

Infinix is expanding its product offering with a new 5G smartphone, set to debut on October 5. The upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G might be the brand's biggest flagship offering for the year. For the same, Infinix has renewed its partnership with Royal Museums Greenwich, London, which can be witnessed on the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G.

Presently, the brand hasn't revealed much about the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. The teaser poster shared on Twitter hints at outwardly camera performance. Moreover, the partnership with the Royale Museums Greenwich also includes the Royale Observatory Greenwich which has a huge historic significance as the Prime Meridian passes through it.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Launch Details

The official tweet confirms the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will launch on October 5. The event time is yet to be revealed and could be announced ahead of the launch. The teaser poster looks quite similar to Apple's Far Out event poster, indicating advanced photography and satellite support.

Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Features: What to Expect?

The rumor mill has been buzzing with possible features of the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G. a few leaked images suggest the upcoming Infinix smartphone will flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear with a massive 200MP primary camera. This would place the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G on par with the Moto Edge 30 Ultra and the alleged Xiaomi 12T Pro.

The upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G will offer a 32MP front camera. Under the hood, the upcoming Infinix phone could draw power from the Dimensity 920 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone could also offer RAM expansion support of up to 12GB of RAM.

A few leaks also suggest the upcoming Infinix Zero Ultra 5G could offer 180W Thunder Charge support. This would make the new Infinix phone one of the most powerful smartphones, offering whopping fast charging support. We'll know more in the coming days as the Infinix Zero Ultra 5G launch approaches.

Published On September 27, 2022
