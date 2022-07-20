iPhone 12 Available At Lowest Price Ever In India

Apple iPhones have always carved a niche for themselves in the market. Many prospective iPhone buyers want to get their hands on these phones at a discount. If you are one of them, then you can get your hands on the iPhone 12 at a discount right now in India. Perhaps, this could be the lowest ever price of the smartphone.

As we are inching closer to the launch of the iPhone 14 series, it goes without saying that the existing iPhones will receive a price drop, letting more people upgrade to the Apple's smartphone. Ahead of the official pricing revision, the online and offline markets are selling the iPhone 12 for around Rs. 50,000.

Lowest Price On Amazon

The official Apple online store is selling the iPhone 12 at the original price for now. However, you can get it at a discount via other platforms. On Amazon, the iPhone 12 is available starting from Rs. 55,900 for the 64GB variant. Given that the smartphone received a priced cut in 2021, taking its official cost down to Rs. 65,900, you can get it at a flat discount of Rs. 10,000 via Amazon.

For now, there is no bank offer, but there is an exchange offer that lets you trade in your old smartphone for up to Rs. 9,500. The exact exchange discount depends on the condition of the device you trade-in.

Besides Amazon, the online retailer Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 64GB variant at a relatively higher price but it offers a higher exchange value. The cost of the device after the discount is Rs. 59,999 but you can exchange your old phone for up to Rs. 12,500. Again, the value of the old phone, based on its condition.

iPhone 12 Offline Price

In the offline market, Imagine, the Apple authorized retailer sells the iPhone 12 for Rs. 55,900 at a lesser price on using select bank cards for the purchase. If you use an HDFC Bank credit card to buy the device, then you can get Rs. 3,000 cashback and a flat discount of Rs. 7,000. Without the discount, the effective price is Rs. 65,900.

However, there is no clarity regarding the exchange price but you will get an additional exchange bonus of Rs. 4,000 if the value of the device is over Rs. 15,000.

