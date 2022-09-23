iPhone 13 128GB Variant Goes Out of Stock on Flipkart

With the 2021 flagship iPhone models, Apple ditched the 64GB of storage model. Apparently, the base variant of the iPhone 13 series starts with 128GB of storage space. Now, it looks like the iPhone 13 128GB variant has run out of stock on Flipkart during the ongoing Big Billion Days Sale. This is not surprising as the iPhone 13 is selling like hotcakes during this sale.

Given that the Flipkart Plus members were able to get their hands on the discounts and offers a day before on September 22, the 128GB variant of the smartphone was out of stock even before the actual sale that debuted today for all users.

Apple iPhone 13 128GB Remains Out of Stock

Ahead of the iPhone 14 launch, Apple slashed the cost of the iPhone 13 considerably. The 128GB variant of the device costs Rs. 69,990 but was listed for Rs. 49,990 at midnight of September 22, making it a sweet deal for many buyers looking forward to upgrading to iPhones. Given that the iPhone 14 doesn't bring major improvements to the iPhone 13, this deal is a pretty enticing one.

However, there were issues in placing orders and the device went on sale at higher pricing throughout the day and is now available for Rs. 57,990 as a part of the Flipkart Big Billion Sale. What's more, buyers can exchange their old phone and get an additional discount of up to Rs. 16,000 based on the model and condition of the device. There will be an additional 5% cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank card for the purchase.

What Next for iPhone 13 128GB Buyers?

While Flipkart has not mentioned anything about the iPhone 13 128GB variant, it is likely to return to stock but could be completely sold out soon. If you want to get your hands on the iPhone 13, then this is the right time to purchase the phone as its 256GB and 512GB variants are available on Flipkart for Rs. 66,990 and Rs. 86,990 at the time of writing.